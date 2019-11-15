Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Floodplain Management Office will be in Charlotte County next month to host three map update meetings for residents of Charlotte County. The public is welcome to attend any of the meetings.
Floodplain mapping promotes sound land use development in floodplains. The maps also help determine what and how development can occur within floodplains and which areas are more susceptible to flooding or impact from damaging waves. Proposed changes to the maps are currently under review that could impact residents’ flood insurance or require residents who do not currently carry flood insurance to purchase a policy.
The meetings are scheduled for:
North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center
1020 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte
4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center
6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Dec. 12
Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
4-7 p.m., Dec. 12
Census meeting
A U.S. Census Bureau representative will be giving a presentation on the 2020 Census at 3 p.m., Dec. 3 in Room B106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, 33948. The meeting is open to the public. No reservations are required.
Michelle K. Malsbury, a partner specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta Regional Census Center, will be discussing the 2020 Census timetable, job opportunities for local residents and the importance of the Census in determining federal funding, transportation decisions, policy choices and business investment.
Malsbury will also be seeking partners to assist with distributing educational material, providing venues for outreach events and enlisting community leaders to convey the importance of participating to members of their business, social, fraternal and faith organizations.
For information about the meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
For information about the 2020 Census, including job opportunities, visit 2020Census.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.