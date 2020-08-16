Hope springs, even in a pandemic.
One old Nokomis favorite — Pelican Alley — reopened last week with new hours, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Through Labor Day, we’re going to see nearly a half-dozen new eateries open their doors — from those with years of restaurant experience under their aprons to those still earning their chops.
A recently debuted Grove City restaurant is rolling out a creative new dinner menu.
And the embattled Steak ‘n Shake is reviving an old idea.
PIZZA GORDA — MORE THAN JUST PIZZA
Nico Candelora and his wife, Marzia, know what they’re doing.
It took them only two short months from first getting the keys until soft-opening their new Punta Gorda restaurant, Pizza Gorda.
We know what you’re thinking: "Just another pizza place, right?"
Given this couple’s restaurant roots, Pizza Gorda is much more.
The founders and, for six years, owners of Venice’s popular Ristorante San Marco, have indeed fired up a wood-burning pizza oven in a Taylor Street bungalow.
And there’s no question that Pizza Gorda’s brick oven bakes sublimely thin-crust pizza and calzones.
But here’s where the place goes beyond pizza.
Using the same low-gluten flour, Nico also makes street-food-classic sandwiches with puccia, a traditional bread from his home in Puglia, southeast Italy.
Toppings and fillings are a fresh cornucopia of local organic produce like arugula and broccoli rabe, cheese from local milk, and Italian specialties like the spun, pear-shaped smoked scamorza cheese, heavenly burrata and Parma prosciutto.
Even appetizers make use of the wood-burning oven. The flaming beast belches out everything from wings and baked stuffed eggplant boats to baked wedges of smoked scamorza wrapped with Parma prosciutto and drizzled with truffle oil.
Though the original plan called for a simple board of starters, sandwiches, salads, soups and pizza, Nico couldn’t resist offering some entrées, too: vegetarian or Bolognese lasagna with creamy Béchamel sauce; chicken Parm; chicken with herbs and roasted potatoes; eggplant tower.
“Stay with us for a while,” the couple tells diners. As in Italy, lingering here is a lifestyle.
Pizza Gorda ($-$$), 941-205-5892, 315 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 9 p.m., with gluten-free pizza, many vegetarian options, beer and an extensive wine list.
DINNER’S ON AT KEN & BARB’S
Last month, chef/owner Alex King proved himself a man of his word.
He started rolling out the rotating dinner entrées that he’d promised long before opening Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen in Englewood.
He started small and manageable on July 15, warming up the burners with a half-rack of ribs, half-chicken with stuffing and gravy, and linguine with clams.
The crowd went wild.
So King continued growing his dinner menu to its current list of 15 mains; rotating items every night; switching out seafood among salmon, swordfish and fresh catch; and offering a high-end nightly steak.
“We look for good deals, and all the cooks pitch in doing specials,” he explained. “It keeps things from getting monotonous.”
You can pretty consistently count on baby backs with house-made cornbread, the Atlantic Cod Duo (cakes and fried, with house-made chips) in homage to King’s New England origins and, of course, the full pub menu.
The nightly menu is posted on Facebook @KenandBarbsGroveCityKitchen and on the restaurant’s website. Watch for future online ordering via a Ken & Barb’s app, with DoorDash delivery.
Ken & Barb’s ($$), 941-460-8999, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive, Grove City, is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner starts at 4.
CAN CAR HOPS HELP SAVE STEAK ‘N SHAKE?
Looking forward to a real back-to-the-1950s experience?
On Aug. 4, Steak ‘n Shake, the pandemic-battered 86-year-old chain that had permanently closed 57 locations in 2020’s first quarter, waxed nostalgic in a press release.
“The Steak ‘n Shake parking lot was the place to be on a Saturday night in the 1950s, with carhops buzzing in between rows of cars filled with families, couples on dates and teenagers,” it said.
“The original Steakburger restaurant today announced the official return of its historic Drive-In Service — a perfect way to enjoy some old-fashioned fun while staying socially distant.
“A server will deliver a tray and attach it to the car window, just as we did for decades in our early days. Enjoy your food in the car or at one of our socially distanced umbrella-covered picnic tables; you can’t miss them right on top of an oversized red, white and blue Route 66 sign — a nod to the original Steak ‘n Shake location!”
Senior vice president Steve May enthused, “Today’s pandemic world has enabled us to revitalize the Drive-In experience with renewed purpose.”
Downloading the S&S app goes fairly smoothly, as does ordering, choosing “Car Hop” service and describing your vehicle.
But the rest of the experience probably won’t recoup Steak ‘n Shake’s investment in Route 66 picnic areas and numbered signage evoking 45 RPM records.
You park in a designated Car Hop space. Your email receipt tells you to expect your order in about 15 minutes. You eagerly await a smiling server bearing a tray to attach to your car door.
After waiting 25 minutes and watching more than two dozen vehicles stream smoothly through the regular drive-thru, you call the store on your cell phone and ask where your food is.
“Your order’s ready,” they report. “Did you press ‘I’m here’?”
You did, but you press it again anyway.
Some five minutes later, a masked server appears and hands you a bag through the car window.
Steve May continued: “The relaunch of our Drive-In Service allows us to bring the legacy of our brand to life in an unforgettable way. Ultimately, the return of the Car Hop allows us to do what we do best — serve customers in a fun way for a memorable dining experience.”
Steak ‘n Shake ($), 941-255-6990, 1080 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, is open 24-7.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
