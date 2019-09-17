Good Day to all! Did you know the historic Placida Bunkhouse is over 100 years old? The Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railroad (CH&N), known as the “Cold, Hungry, and Naked” to locals, constructed it about 1907 to house section workers, shortly after track was laid to transport phosphate from Arcadia to Port Boca Grande.
The CH&N was created by the American Agricultural Chemical Corporation (AACC) in reaction to the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad’s monopoly on products shipped to Tampa for distribution elsewhere. Due to high rates and the fact most of their phosphate production was shipped to eastern ports, AACC decided to build its own railroad to Boca Grande, which cut a day’s sailing time to the east coast from Tampa Bay. The CH&N line was acquired by the Seaboard Airline Railroad in 1925 and operated until 1971. I remember my Mom taking her kindergarten classes to Murdock at the time and “catching” the train to Boca Grande.
Gasparilla Island was chosen for its deep water and “inexpensive” land. Can you imagine that today? The plan was also to develop a resort town since by then Charlotte Harbor was well known for its sport fishing. Although the railroad is gone, its associated hotel, the Gasparilla Inn, and its bunkhouse still stand.
The bunkhouse is a two-story wood frame structure built of local materials including pine heartwood, which is the primary reason it’s still here, that and the county’s efforts to preserve it. The bunkhouse’s construction style is Florida Vernacular with board and batten siding and it initially had a large wooden cistern and outhouse.
Built in Placida at the mouth of Coral Creek near the railroad track, it has been moved twice due to the Coral Creek Bridge realignment. The historic Placida Bunkhouse is now located on State Road 771 at the north trail-head of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail, which is built on the abandoned CH&N right-of-way. Portions of the disassembled privy are stored inside.
By the 1920’s, it was no longer needed for railroad workers, so Clara Futch’s family resided there for a few years. In the late 1930’s it housed services for the local Church of God, led by Sister Addie Owens. By the early 1940’s, Luther and Gladys Goff lived there with their family. The last private owner was John Bass, who purchased the bunkhouse and resided there during the 1970’s.
In between all that, for a time it also served as Placida’s first school and post office. On again, off again plans by the county are to restore it for use as a trail-side stop with exhibits featuring pioneer families and early railroad history. Let’s hope that the folks in charge finally make a firm decision to restore this important reminder of Charlotte County’s early history. Visit the Charlotte County Historical Center website and click on “Historical Marker Virtual Tour” to view a photo of the bunkhouse and other historical marker locations.
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society’s annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake is coming up September 28 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex. Visit www.charlottecountylobsterbake.com for details and to reserve your spot. It’s a great time!
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35.00 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/ , or call (941) 613-3228 for more information. Visit the same site to find out what history related programs are offered this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.