Good day to all! Did you know paddlewheel riverboats were instrumental in Punta Gorda’s early growth? Although typically associated with the Mississippi River system, steam-powered, side and stern wheelers were common anywhere water provided a major avenue for transportation.
With the railroad’s July 1886 arrival in Trabue (Punta Gorda), making it the nation’s southernmost terminal, several were placed in service moving freight, passengers, and mail to points further south. The trip to Fort Myers covered 76 miles and took eight hours with stops at Saint James City on Pine Island, Bailey’s Dock at Sanibel, and Punta Rassa.
The Alice Howard began the Fort Myers run from Cleveland, just north of Trabue, in May 1886, soon after the Florida Southern Railway made it there. The route’s beginning point moved south a few months later when the railroad reached Trabue. Eventually abandoned, the Alice Howard sank at Punta Gorda’s Long Dock around 1910. The Long Dock was constructed about where Jamaica Way and West Marion intersect and extended 4,200 feet into Charlotte Harbor, reaching 12 feet of water.
The Thomas A. Edison was a stern wheeler plying the route until the early 1900s. Unusual for the time, she was owned by the Fred and Conrad Menge Line, not the railroad. The Edison burned at Fort Myers in 1914, but several years earlier had been involved in a hotly contested race we’ll get to later.
The H. B. Plant, a side wheeler, also plied the route during the same period. The Plant was also occasionally chartered for moonlight cruises to Boca Grande. One such memorable event served as a fundraiser sponsored by Mrs. Perry McAdow and raised $100 towards expansion of the town’s school.
The Caloosa operated in the area for just a short time, while the Plant underwent an extensive overhaul and repainting. She returned to her regular route between Tampa and Saint Petersburg in October 1901. Two other riverboats that “ran” at times from Punta Gorda south, were the Manatee and the Clara.
However, the “Queen” of the Punta Gorda to Fort Myers route was the Saint Lucie, a stern wheeler built for the Mississippi. One-hundred-sixty-feet long with a 25-foot beam and two boilers, she drew only 3 feet of water. Her 24 staterooms were comfortable and the dining room spacious.
The race mentioned earlier took place in 1902 between the “Queen” and her challenger the Edison. Its purpose was to determine who would be awarded the mail contract. Lined up off the Railroad Dock at the foot of King Street (U.S. 41 north), a cannon boom at 7 a.m. began the race. With coal-fired double boilers, the much larger Saint Lucie could produce more pounds of steam and took an early lead. However, as the race proceeded through the shoals of Pine Island Sound, the smaller, wood-fired Edison pulled abreast and narrowly beat the larger vessel to Fort Myers.
Although the need for riverboats diminished greatly after the railroad’s extension to Fort Myers in 1904, they were so important to Punta Gorda’s early development that the city’s official seal, adopted on November 5, 1924, prominently features a “side wheeler” steamship. The seal also contains the words “Prosperitas in Sanitat”, meaning “Success in the Health”, likely recognition of all the folks who first came to Trabue (Punta Gorda) seeking relief in the balmy climate. Visit Charlotte County History Collections on-line to view photographs of riverboats that plied Charlotte Harbor waters.
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society’s annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake is coming up Sept. 28 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex. Visit charlottecountylobsterbake.com for details and to reserve your spot. It’s a great time!
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday from the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. For more information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call 941- 613-3228.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.