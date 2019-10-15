Did you know that within just 250 years of European contact, the most powerful indigenous people in all of south Florida, able to muster fleets of 80 shielded canoes to confront interlopers, no longer existed?
Over a millennium, the Calusa had established a complex society and gained considerable control over several neighboring peoples. However, that all began to change once the Spanish arrived.
In the early 16th century, the “fierce people” occupied some 50 villages with large dwellings and temples built on earthwork mounds. Their political capital was on Mound Key in Estero Bay when Ponce de Leon arrived and contained a building large enough to accommodate 2,000 people.
Although many mounds, along with middens created from heaps of discarded shells, were destroyed in the early 20th century for use as road building material, some still survive throughout southwest Florida. The Randell Research Center at Pineland on Pine Island is a great place to see mounds, canal work, and learn more.
The Calusa believed three supernatural beings ruled the world. The most powerful governed the physical world, the second, human government, and the third, warfare. They also believed in three souls; the pupil of one’s eye, a person’s shadow, and reflection. After death, only the soul in one’s pupil remained. Not surprisingly, their government was also led by three individuals, a “king”, as the Spanish called him, a military leader, and a chief priest.
Although successful in resisting European conquest for nearly two centuries, ironically that led to their eventual downfall. In the early 18th century, war between Spain and England led to raids deep into Florida by Creek and Yamasee warriors from Georgia and South Carolina, to supply the English slave trade. The Calusa, who had fought hard to maintain their isolation, were no match for English allies with firearms. Those surviving the slave raids and disease made their way south and east, eventually occupying the lower keys.
In 1711, the Spanish evacuated several hundred to Havana; however, all but a few died from disease within months of arrival. When Spain ceded Florida to Great Britain in 1763, most of those remaining were also taken to Cuba. It’s thought that perhaps some lineage may yet exist in Cuba or the Seminole nation, but no documentation is known confirming that.
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. For more information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical, or call 941-613-3228.
