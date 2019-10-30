Good Day to all! Here is my annual Halloween column. Did you know a local Halloween tradition began over 90 years ago? At one time, Albert Waller Gilchrist was undoubtedly Punta Gorda’s most distinguished citizen, evidenced by the city street, bay front park, southbound U.S. 41 bridge, and north Florida county bearing his name. Gilchrist County is the last county created in Florida.
Raised in Quincy, Florida, Gilchrist was born at the home of his maternal grandparents in Greenwood, South Carolina on January 15, 1858. Although his father was General William E. Kilcrease, a prominent Florida plantation owner who died of pneumonia in 1860, Albert was persuaded by his mother to change his last name. That and the civil war left the family in poverty, but their financial situation improved when his mother remarried.
Albert gained his secondary education at the Carolina Military Institute graduating as valedictorian and at age 20, won an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Although doing well initially, rising to the rank of cadet lieutenant, by the end of his third year he lost his class ranking due to poor grades and returned to Florida to take up civil engineering. Soon after, he was employed by the Florida Southern Railway, working on several lines being added to its system, one of which would run from Bartow to Trabue (Punta Gorda).
As surveyor for the Florida Southern’s new route from Bartow Junction, Gilchrist’s arrival in Trabue preceded the railroad’s completion in July 1886. Recognizing the opportunities presented by a new, growing town, he decided to stay, resigning his position with the railroad to become a successful real estate broker, land developer, and surveyor.
Throughout his career, he also served the citizens of Florida. As brigadier general of the state militia and four terms as DeSoto County’s state representative, which then included today’s Charlotte County. Between stints as a legislator, Gilchrist served in the Spanish-American War, resigning his Florida Militia brigadier general commission to enlist as a private in Company C, Third United States Volunteers. Although in Cuba for 18 months, his unit saw no combat and he mustered out as a captain in May 1899. It’s said, that when asked about his war experience, he responded, “I did not kill anybody and nobody killed me.”
During his last term as a state legislator he was unanimously elected Speaker of the House in 1905 and in 1909 became Florida’s 20th elected governor, defeating two prominent politicians from Jacksonville and Key West in the democratic primary, essentially assuring his victory. During his campaign for governor, he adopted the slogan “Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.”, illustrated by the well-known statuette of three monkeys. In 1908, he also placed an ad in many newspapers stating, “I am not unmindful of the fact that the governor is the steward and not the master of the people who elect him. I will remember my oath and carry out the laws as laid down in the statutes and constitution.”
Having never married, upon his death in May 1926, many charities were the beneficiaries of his considerable fortune. One such bequest is a trust administered by the Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge to provide free ice cream for children each Halloween. So, if you’re in Punta Gorda Halloween evening “Trick or Treating” with your children or grand-kids, head over to Gilchrist Park so they can enjoy their treat courtesy of Governor Gilchrist. Albert Waller Gilchrist died in New York City, but is interred at Indian Springs Cemetery.
Visit Charlotte County History Collections “on-line” and the Punta Gorda History Center’s website to views photographs of Governor Gilchrist and related items.
“Did You Know” is courtesy of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. For more information visit: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call (941) 613-3228.
