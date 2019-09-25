Well, we had another storm that seemingly presented some severe challenges for forecasters and emergency managers. Early forecasts placed Charlotte County in the storm's cone of uncertainty, which required us to ramp up our plans to protect our citizens. The following is a list of a few of the measures we undertook to prepare for the storm.
The County Commission and administration had ongoing communications with emergency management about the protective measures we would take in response to the imminent threat. The decision was made to activate the emergency operations center. The activation means county department heads and agencies come together in the EOC where they work together to implement the county preparedness plans. The first agencies that would be ramping up for the storm included Emergency Management, Fire & EMS, Sheriff, Public Works, Public Information, School Board, Budget, Community Services, Community Development, Facilities, Human Services, the Health Department, and the media.
Initial considerations for the whole team are any evacuations that might be necessary, and those residents who have special needs. Our special-needs residents typically are moved to shelters first and then the general population if needed.
If it looks like any emergency protective measures are necessary, the County Commission meets to declare a state of local emergency. The state of local emergency allows staff to make timely decisions to protect the public most expeditiously. County administration, while maintaining open communication with the County Commission, activated the county's emergency preparedness plan. The plan called to service any county resources necessary to protect citizens and their property.
We prepare for either giving or receiving mutual aid to help any community whose resources are depleted and need to be bolstered to rescue those in need. Charlotte County Fire & EMS fulfilled a state request and sent a technical rescue team to respond post-storm in affected areas.
While the storm did not directly impact our community, it did cause us to examine our emergency plans and reevaluate our state of readiness. And while our county government and community partners put together lessons learned we ask you to do the same. We know from Irma and Dorian that we must always be vigilant in preparing for hurricanes. The National Hurricane Center provides incredible information for us, but it still not an exact science, and we need to be ready. We know one of the attributes that make our community so great in its day to day workings is the same great spirit in a disaster, and that's our ability to care for our neighbors.
So please make sure you have a plan and keep it up to date. On our end, we will do everything in our power to communicate with you before, during, and after a storm, so you will be able to make informed decisions about your safety. We ask you to stay tuned to local media, social media, and follow any directives given from public officials regarding evacuations and preparations.
Bill Van Helden is the Charlotte County public safety director and fire chief. Readers may reach him at Bill.VanHelden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
