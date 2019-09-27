There’s just a little nip in the air each morning now, giving us signs that our perfect Fall weather is on its way! Soon it will be time to welcome our seasonal guests and we’ll start to fill up very quickly. All in all, our businesses are reporting not a bad summer, with September even being pretty solid.
This is great news as we try to break through the strong seasonality of our market. New routes are being added to Allegiant Air’s selections from Punta Gorda airport and the airport itself is gearing up for a traffic increase of 40%+ as early as December.
We have two great Ribbon Cuttings this week. Tonight at 5.30pm, we gather at the dock of Kingfisher Fleet in Fishermen’s Village for the ceremony to welcome their latest vessel, The Helen M. Then on Thursday October 3rd at 5.30 pm, we welcome the Burnt Store Animal Hospital located at 16500 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. All are welcome to attend these ribbon cutting events: however an RSVP to 941-639 -720 is much appreciated to allow for the hosts to cater for the approximate number of people attending.
Mark October 25th for our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7pm – till 11pm with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 pm. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Our Garage Sales are also coming back. Starting October 12th. From 8am-noon, we’ll be moving to a new location on US41 – in the home of Comfort Storage (old Walmart location). These sales will run through May on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Cost of registration is still only $15 per vehicle, for which we do the advertising and you receive two parking spaces – one for your vehicle, the other for your goods etc. To reserve, which MUST be done in advance, please call 941 639 3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com for a registration form.
Looking forward, mark November 2nd in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5-9pm in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor, the Boogiemen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring along a lawn chair and party PG style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol please. Food and beverages will be on site for purchase. Want to be a sponsor? Call us on 941-639-3720 for details. Packages start as low as $250.
December 7th, we return to Taylor, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special Holiday party or kids of all ages. From 4-5pm, our DJ will spin music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9pm with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning Holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. I guess it’s never too early to discuss Holiday parties! The lighting of the Village will be November 17th. The lighting of the City tree is scheduled for December 6th and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on December 14th. Mark your calendars!
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. Very few VIP, dinner and brunch tickets remain for sale for this event. The line-up for Saturday will start with Shawn Brown(1:15 pm), Larkin Poe (2:45 pm) and Mindi and the Boneshakers (4:15 pm) – all times are approximate.
It is always our pleasure to present such a varied and HOT line-up for our Blues Rock fans. The event center will open at noon for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1pm. Gates for general admission will open at approximately 12:30 pm with the first act starting at shortly after 1pm. Great wines will be available, presented by Mindi’s husband Eric Guerra in his Wine Grotto.
Full bar locations are also on hand, with added food concessions offering a variety of hot and cold items. Get your tickets now, as space is becoming limited in nearly all of the ticket areas. General admission ticket holders may bring a lawn chair with them. All attendees will have to go through security screening: so no liquids please.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941 639 3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.