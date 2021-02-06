We spent most of 2020 living in the moment. It was nearly impossible to look even a few weeks into the future with any certainty. With high hopes for 2021, there is still monumental uncertainty about what lies even a month or two down the road.
Fortunately, we have the power to create some certainty for the future of Charlotte County by providing a double dose of impact.
If COVID-19 taught us anything at United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), it is that basic needs of a family must be met before they can prioritize anything else. A single mother who does not know how she will pay the rent this month may struggle to focus when reviewing her middle school son’s math assignment. A newly unemployed dad might spend more time waiting in line at a food distribution site than reading books with his preschool-age daughter.
Copperfish Books in Punta Gorda has partnered with UWCC to impact both ends of this spectrum. We will help meet the needs of our youth and their future academic success by reducing the burden of parents and caregivers who are struggling to provide for their families.
Since early January, Copperfish Books has been collecting donations of food and hygiene products for all ages as well as books for youth. Items are being collected through Feb. 14 and will be distributed to families in the Charlotte County Reads program. Combined, these items will help fuel the minds and bodies of young readers and strengthen families.
Charlotte County Reads is a United Way of Charlotte County funded collaborative program that combines the resources and expertise of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, SKY Family YMCA and Charlotte County Public Schools. Students who could benefit from additional reading support are matched with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters and enrolled in a quality after-school program at either the Boys & Girls Club or the YMCA. Charlotte County Public Schools provides data support, monitoring students’ progress in the program over time.
UWCC believes strongly in the benefit of two-generational support. We want our students receiving reading support at the same time their parents receive support for their basic needs.
This is where you come in.
By donating non-perishable food items or hygiene items at Copperfish Books this week, you will be helping parents and caregivers meet their basic needs. In turn, they will be better able to support their young readers at home. Donations of new books are also welcome.
Early literacy skills can impact a child for life, and we want to ensure that our families and children are taken care of right now and in the future. Supporting basic needs and literacy are how we do that.
Beyond this week, food items will be collected across Charlotte County through March 31 at locations in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, coordinated by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes group. Donations will be distributed through the Boys and Girls Club. These items will benefit Boys and Girls Club families as well as anyone in the community who is struggling.
Items can be dropped off this week at Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda during regular store hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items can also be dropped off through March 31 at any of the following locations:
Punta Gorda: Brooklyn Joe’s, Isles Fitness and Coastal Expressions in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza; Charlotte State Bank; Dream Salon and Spa; all Gettel of Charlotte County dealerships; Hipnotique: Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens; Punta Gorda Social House; Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce; Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department on Tamiami Trail; River City Grill; Room by Room; Whitco Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency; and the Wyvern Hotel.
Port Charlotte: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Loveland Boulevard; Friendly Floors; and Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Bell Group — Franklin Bell and Frances Bell.
UWCC knows that together we are better. Unite with us in fueling the minds and bodies of young readers and their families in Charlotte County.
For more information on the Copperfish Books food drive please visit www.copperfish books.com/food-drive.
