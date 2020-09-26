Under pressure, you don’t rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your training.
Charlotte County nonprofits train daily in using limited resources to lift up the most vulnerable in our community. Daily they serve as the boots-on-the-ground, looking out for the most vulnerable. Even when there is no immediate enemy in sight, the need exists: the need for food, shelter, health care, education, jobs, compassion.
March 2020 brought these soldiers into battle. Their intense training during peaceful times allowed them to defend our residents with confidence and innovation that was already in their playbook. More food was needed, more health care needs were identified, more jobs were hanging in the balance.
When schools closed, the Backpack Kidz program ramped up efforts to get more weekend food bags to families. Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County provided hot meals three nights a week to children in the community. SKY Family YMCA positioned themselves to be a source of childcare and tutoring for eLearning students.
Viriginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic implemented safety precautions and modified their hours to ensure uninsured adults had a place to go for health care and prescription needs. With fewer available volunteers, their resources decreased just as the need increased.
When group dining rooms were closed, Senior Friendship Centers ramped up home meal deliveries. Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Jesus Loves You Ministry adapted to safely deliver meals to individuals and families living on the streets.
Our nonprofit agencies were able to quickly adapt when COVID-19 hit because serving the most vulnerable in our community is what they train for. Crisis couldn’t stop the good work that was being done in Charlotte County. These agencies never stopped giving. They never stopped caring.
Now we turn to you. UWCC’s annual Day of Caring has been a day for the community to give back to our nonprofits in the form of fun, but often intense, projects. You’ve painted, you’ve cleaned, you’ve organized.
This year we are asking you to serve in a different way just as our agencies have. Can you help replenish the tangible needs of these organizations? Can you help restock the bare shelves of our agencies so that we can all continue to do the good work that is still desperately needed in Charlotte County?
UWCC is asking you to Stock Our Shelves. Every dollar that our agencies do not have to spend on stamps, copy paper, school supplies, personal care products, non-perishable food items, etc., is a dollar that will go back into providing services to help our residents. There are a few hands-on projects available as well, including carpet cleaning, gardening and packaging holiday gift bags for seniors.
Sign up for a project and gather your team. If you select a supply need, have your team collect as many of that item as you can prior to Oct. 22. Individuals can participate by collecting supplies as well (but sometimes it’s more fun to work with a team!). To see a list of items needed and projects available, visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/dayofcaring.
Day of Caring and our UWCC 2020 Campaign Kickoff will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot of Port Charlotte Town Center mall near the old Sears Auto Center. After the kickoff, drop off your items through the contact-less drive through to your chosen nonprofit agency no later than 11 a.m.
For more information on Day of Caring and UWCC’s 2020 Campaign Kickoff, please call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty.
Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
