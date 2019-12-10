The last few days and weeks seem to have been very hectic, with tree lightings, events and holiday planning in every corner, don’t you think?
The gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas has indeed shortened. It is however very important to take a step back, drop off the treadmill for a while and take in what is truly an amazing time to be in this community.
It’s when we should all set political grievances and personal agendas aside to just be – the great community that we are.
At this very important shopping period, please remember to keep as many of your purchases as local as possible. It is our local business community that reaches out and supports all local charities, which at this time of year are in abundance, with fundraising on their minds. United as a community, we are all better as a team.
I personally am blessed with a great Board of Directors, without whom so much less would be achieved for our city and surrounding areas. Their hearts beat with a passion all things Punta Gorda and they are the wings that lift up our organization.
I am particularly pleased to welcome Hazel Klossner to our team. At last week’s board meeting, her appointment was approved and so now there’ll be two albeit distinct British accents to bamboozle you all with! We welcome Hazel with open arms. Previously she operated her own holiday rental company in Placida, has been a member and partner for many years now, but more recently, having moved to Punta Gorda, joined our board and rose very quickly to secretary before being urged to take a staff position.
"Keep calm and carry on" will be taking on an altogether new meaning at 252 W. Marion Ave. Hazel’s first day will be Jan. 6.
This coming Saturday, between 8 a.m. and noon, we return to Comfort Storage located at 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for our December Citywide Garage Sale. We can still take more vendors as of today, but pre-registration is required by calling 941-639-3720. The cost to participate is still only $15, for which you get two parking spaces – one for your vehicle and the other for your goods. Registration is 7 a.m. and is only from the rear of the building, taking the entrance off Monaco, beyond the Monaco entry to Walgreens.
Mindi Abair, along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak, will be our lineup for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival. A lineup of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. There’ll be energy, passion and love that afternoon – Feb. 22 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber.com or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out. VIP and premium are well on their way to being gone by the time the tickets are released at the beginning of December. What an ideal holiday gift for a jazz and/or wine lover.
Winding the clocks into January, mark your calendars for our Jan. 12 retro ’70s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band, Dancing Dream, for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. At 5 p.m. we start with a ’70s/’80s disco before Dancing Dream, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, however do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered, close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, will have waiter service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you. All for only $25. To reserve a VIP seat, either visit www.puntagordachamber.com or call us at 941-639-3720.
Our next networking event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the PGI Civic Association on Shreve Street. This breakfast is always a crowd favorite as CHARISMA from Charlotte High School kick off the proceedings, that this year will terminate in a holiday set performed by the Charlotte County Concert Band. The gathering starts at 7:15 a.m. and an RSVP to 941-639-3720 would be much appreciated for catering purposes. Admission is free to members and potential new members.
On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., we visit Chelsea Place HomeCare, located at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda, to conduct their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremonies. All are welcome to attend, though an RSVP to the office is always appreciated. Then, Friday morning, we visit Heritage Landing Golf and Country Club, located at 14701 Heritage Landing Blvd., Punta Gorda (old Tern Bay property). A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Heritage Landing is offering the chamber a chance to be one of the first to have players try out their brand-new course. Teams of four may still register for a shotgun start at 9 a.m. for $100. Call Teresa Brown today on 239-980-2282 to get your team booked.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.