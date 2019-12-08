This can’t be real life … it must be either a dream or a major case of déjà vu.
In 1995, after serving as the executive director of a small chamber of commerce in Collier County, I moved north to Charlotte County and accepted a position with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Following three years with the chamber, my career continued to take me down many rewarding avenues. There were a couple avenues better categorized as shady paths, but every experience was valuable. Right?
Fast-forward 24 years and here I am, the first new executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce in 26 years. Wow. Just wow.
More will be shared each week, but my connection and dedication to this organization did not waver. I’ve physically lived here for 24 years, but it’s a thrill to be back home with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
We have an action-packed week coming up as the holiday season continues. Tune in to WCCF News Radio 1580 at 9 a.m. Tuesday to catch up on all the news that is the news from your chamber.
The monthly Networking at Noon will be Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Donato’s Italian Restaurant, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The lunch cost is $15 and reservations are required by calling the chamber at 941-627-2222.
Also Wednesday, the Punta Gorda location of Chelsea Place Home Care will celebrate its one-year anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Join the celebration at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Suite 301.
Advocate Radiation Oncology, 3080 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Please call the chamber at 941-627-2222 to confirm your attendance.
A very special Hometown Community Christmas Tree Lighting and marketplace will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Please come enjoy the community corner, caroling, and food truck munchies. The lighting of the tree will take place at dusk. Oh, and Santa will be there!
To top off the festive week, our 41st Annual Christmas Parade will proceed through downtown Punta Gorda on Taylor Street beginning at noon on Saturday. The judges will be seated in front of Centennial Bank. Winners of the best float, best decorated car or pickup truck, and best marching or performing unit will be presented at the Dec. 18 Third Wednesday Coffee. It’s not too late to register an entry by calling the chamber at 941-627-2222.
Thinking again back to 1995 and that previous first week of employment with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, I remember that not one … not two … but all three kids came down the chicken pox. Thankfully, that can only happen once!
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, with offices in both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
