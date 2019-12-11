The Mac V. Horton West County Annex on San Casa Drive in Englewood will be dedicated to the longtime public servant during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19. The event is open to the public.
Horton served on the Charlotte County School Board from 1984 to 1996, the Charlotte County Commission from 1996 to 2004 and as Charlotte County supervisor of elections from 2004 to 2008.
The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014.
Tourism marketing
Charlotte County tourism and Sunseeker Resort staff attended Florida Encounter, VISIT FLORIDA’s meetings trade show in Panama City Beach. The trade show provided networking functions as well as the opportunity to meet with meeting planners representing the association, government, corporate and SMERF (social, military, educational, religious and fraternal) markets as well as various third-party meeting planners. These meetings offered staff the ability to discuss the details and specs of potential future business and educate the various planners on what the destination offers.
Since the show, the tourism office announced tourist development tax revenues collected during fiscal year 2018-2019 (Oct. 1, 2018-Sept. 30, 2019) totaled $4,336,758, up 5.1% over fiscal year 2018-2019 ($4,123,367). The record tourism revenue is great news for everyone, especially taxpayers, who save about $700 a year in taxes as a result of visitor spending.
Estimated direct expenditures by visitors in FY2018-19 was $427 million, which generated and estimate total economic impact of nearly $620 million, when you factor in the multiplier effects, including tourism industry workers’ salaries and expenditures by tourism businesses.
Tree lighting
For the third year in a row, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has organized festivities surrounding the lighting of Christmas on the Administration Center campus on Murdock Circle. This year’s event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Dec. 13, with the lighting set for shortly after sunset, which is 5:38 p.m. that day.
The chamber event will feature food trucks, arts and craft vendors, caroling and a visit from Santa Claus. The event is free and open to the public.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
