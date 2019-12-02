Many questions have been received from residents about the work going on to create a pedestrian bridge to cross the Alligator Creek. The history of the forward movement on the bridge starts in 2016 when the City of Punta Gorda had, as it had done for many previous years, requested Federal Transportation funding for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the north fork of Alligator Creek to connect the northern portion of the US 41 multi-use recreational trail (MURT) to those portions of the MURT that are south of the creek.
This continued request was to provide additional connectivity in the City’s bicycle and pedestrian network and provide enhanced level of safety to all roadway users crossing the north fork of Alligator Creek on US 41. In 2016/2017 funds from the State of Florida SUN trails (http://floridasuntrail.com/) program became available for this project.
In June 2017 the City engaged the services of Agenor & Campbell Structural Engineers of Clearwater Florida to provide design engineering services for this proposed bridge. This bridge design contract including permitting, mitigation (Mangrove) and testing (hazardous materials) cost the City $235,227.02 of this figure $215,000 was reimbursed to the City via the SUN trails grant (State funds).
Agenor & Campbell was selected by the City thru a competitive procurement process as specified by Florida Statute, local ordinance, and policy. One of the many considerations in this selection process was the skills, experience, and proven success of the firm in producing designs for similar projects. Agenor & Campbell had recently completed bicycle/pedestrian bridge designs for a path in Sarasota County along US 41 crossing over similar tidally influenced creeks to our Alligator Creek.
These projects in addition to their similarity in physical conditions were also similar in terms of the regulatory approval processes involved. Thru the bridge design process there are many considerations and analysis that drive the final design including a Bridge Hydraulics Report, Drainage Report, and Geotechnical (soils & sub-soil conditions) Testing.
The technical analysis results in the creation of the Bridge Development Report. The Bridge Development Report recommended that due to various factors including the flow maintenance requirements on Alligator Creek, other environmental concerns, and project cost, was to design a single span 100 foot pre-stressed concrete bridge using standard Florida-I 45 beams.
It is also important to note that in addition to the City, the bridge design required review and approval from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), and the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE).
FDOTs approval was required as they provided the grant funds; the bridge facility is within the public right-of-way that FDOT maintains; and any bridge in on a Florida public right of way must meeting FDOT standards for bridge design and construction. FDEP interest is both within the realm of the SUN trails network a designated statewide system of shared use non-motorized paths, and in the permitting process for Mangrove mitigation required by this project. The ACOE interest was in the protection of the wetlands of the United States and ensuring that any wetland loss was appropriately mitigated in accordance with Federal standards.
Construction wise the budget for this project including required design engineer construction services, construction, engineering & inspection (CEI) services, material testing, utilities work, and contingency funds totaling $1,121,340. Of this construction budget $782,000 is grant funding from the SUN Trails (FDOT) program with the remainder coming from local expenditures from the 1% sales tax ($139,340) and transportation impact fees ($200,000).
Including design and construction the grand total for this project is $1,356,567.02 with $997,000 coming back to the City from the State of Florida in the form of SUN trails grants.
