All of us are slowly returning to a new normal and more local business organizations are networking again with CDC protocols in place. This networking is giving many businesses the opportunity to talk to each other about the impacts of the pandemic.
Overall, I’m hearing that most businesses are struggling to survive due to the pandemic. It’s so frustrating to hear businesses struggle, especially when only seven months ago everything was booming.
Many business owners and people in the community ask me how newspapers are doing in these difficult times. It’s usually followed up with some type of reference to COVID-19, social media or the fake news thing. Most of the time the person asking the question is genuinely concerned about their local newspaper, and its future.
The newspaper industry does face difficult challenges, like all businesses these days. Many of the struggles for newspapers were in place long before the pandemic. I’ve always thought that most of those struggles are self-inflicted and directly related to the consolidation of newspaper ownership to large publicly traded corporations or hedge funds. Those companies have changed newspapers drastically over the years. They’ve cut jobs, shut down presses, reduced delivery areas, cut local content, reduced frequency of publications and sold off any valuable real estate. In some cases, they merged and eliminated newspapers, leaving communities with no local newspaper.
It’s an unfortunate trend, but that’s what many companies had to do to give investors a return on their investment. In some cases, they take poorly managed media companies and make them more efficient and profitable again. It’s a trend we’ve all seen in many industries over the years.
The most concerning trend with newspapers for me is the decline in local news at so many newspapers. I firmly believe the key to a newspaper’s success is providing comprehensive and credible local news to the communities they serve. I’ve watched daily newspapers cut local coverage for a more regional or statewide approach to covering the news. That approach leaves towns, cities and counties with little oversight and very limited local news. I hope newspapers will reverse course to focus on local news again.
Fortunately for us, the parent company of The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier, Adams Publishing Group (APG) is investing in local news. APG is also investing in traditional and digital marketing solutions to help our local businesses grow.
Last week we received some encouraging news from the Florida Press Association (FPA) that backs up the need for local news.
According to an FPA press release, 80% of Floridians surveyed said they get “some” or “a lot” of COVID-19 content from newspapers or their online editions. A majority of those surveyed (53%) said they get COVID-19 information from newspapers’ online editions, with another quarter indicating they get their pandemic news from a combination of newspapers’ web and print editions. Even in a fiscally challenging era for the newspaper industry, this reliance reflects how newspapers remain a trusted staple of American society, dating back to before the nation was founded.
“These findings reinforce what we have long suspected: When confusion spreads, people know they can turn to newspapers for dependable, accurate information that cuts through the noise,” said Jim Fogler, president and CEO of the Florida Press Association. “Newspapers provide the most in-depth and thoughtful coverage on important issues of the day, and right now the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates anew the relevance and resonance of local newspapers.”
FPA provided that the survey, conducted Aug. 20-22, by Sachs Media’s Breakthrough Research division, asked 1,000 registered Florida voters about their information sources on COVID-19.
This FPA survey reinforced what we were suspecting at The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier. We’ve seen a surge of visitors to our websites and print publications since the pandemic shut things down. YourSun.com now averages 1.2 million page views and 325,000 unique visitors per month. This is in addition to over 110,000 print readers daily.
Our news team utilizes social media channels to drive traffic to our websites. We don’t look at social media as our competition. We use it as a tool to get local news out to the public. At the same time, we work hard to convert occasional readers to subscribers. Digital subscriptions are the fastest growing segment of our circulation.
I don’t mind answering the questions about how the newspapers are doing. The answer will always be the same.
We’re the local news leader. As long as we continue to do that, we’re doing great.
