It’s not surprising that many people picture New Jersey as a heavily industrialized state. Its gateways are guarded by Philadelphia and New York, where hundreds of thousands of its residents commute to work. It is the fourth-smallest state in the union with the 11th largest population — so to say its residents cozy up to each other is not unreasonable.
But any thoughts or impressions of the Garden State without recognizing it as a paradise for farming would be selling the state short, says Nanette Leonard and Deb Macri Sestilio, two natives of the state who call Charlotte County home now.
“We have the best tomatoes you can find,” says Leonard.
“And the sweetest corn,” Sestilio, whose family grew sweet potatoes, chimes in.
The two women won’t let anyone sell “Jersey” short — proclaiming its beaches some of the best in America and its crops second to none.
So, it’s no surprise they are two of the ringleaders in a club called Fresh Jersey Tomatoes. The group began in 2014 with about 10 women who discovered their Jersey roots and grew to recognize their similarities.
“We found out we shop at the same places and so on, so we just decided to pick a date and meet,” Sestilio said.
Now the group meets once a month at a different restaurant for lunch. In the summertime, it could mean 30 to 40 gals getting together. But, in the snowbird season, their numbers can swell to about 250 members.
“It gets a little more difficult to find a place to meet when you have that many,” Leonard said.
The youngest members of the group are in their 30s and the oldest around 85. Some still work, many are retired, but they all share one commonality — they like to laugh and they want to make their community a better place.
Helping their community is evident in the projects the group takes on each year. They have raised money to help the Homeless Coalition and the Punta Gorda Police Department.
But, their biggest project is an annual toy drive for less fortunate children.
“We’re so excited about our (fourth annual) drive,” Leonard, a publicist by trade, said. “Our first year we raised 500 toys, and last year we bought 875 that enabled 152 families with 296 children to have presents on Christmas morning.”
The Fresh Tomatoes even made sure the adults and children at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s crisis stabilization unit had Christmas presents.
The 2019 drive begins this week with donation boxes at several locations, including: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care; Copperfish Books; Hipnotique; Friendly Floors; Isles Fitness; Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce; Punta Gorda Fire Department Station 1; Punta Gorda Police Department; Nix and Associates; Beef ‘O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda; Hessler Floor Covering; and the Wyvern Hotel.
Gifts and toys are especially needed for boys and girls age 13-18. Items such as art kits, tools, models, sports equipment and gift cards are suggested.
When the drive is complete, Dec. 6, the Tomatoes will get together, have refreshments, laugh and wrap the hundreds of presents.
They’ll probably be doing it accompanied by Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
