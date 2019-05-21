When Julie DeGrove-Reece decided she wanted to be a veterinarian, a couple thousand bucks didn't exactly finance her entire education — even as an annual, renewable gift.
But, that scholarship from the Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County, may have made a big difference as far as her determination to succeed.
"It was the encouragement I needed to show that I could do it," she said, "that I could stay at the top of my scholastic game."
Reece not only finished vet school, but she returned home — which was always her goal — to work at Peace River Veterinary Clinic with her dad, Mark.
Her success story was front and center a couple weeks ago when she was the speaker at the Kiwanis Foundation's 35th annual Award Night.
The foundation is made up of two local clubs, the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis and the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club. They have joined forces over the years to award more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money to 839 graduates of Charlotte, Port Charlotte and SouthWestern Collegiate high schools.
Reece is just one success story, but she focused on her shortcomings in addressing this year's scholarship winners.
"I felt awkward talking about myself," she said. "So, I focused on my failures. I had anxiety and got frustrated and did not seek help with a class I had (in vet school). I ended up with a 69.4 percent in that class (just missing a passing grade of 70).
"I had always been near perfect in school so that was really detrimental to me. But, I finished vet school and got better because of that. It was all about not letting your failures define who you are."
Reece has been practicing with her father and three other veterinarians for nine years now and she loves being back home. The married mom of two kids, Reece said she knew she wanted to be a vet for a long time and recalled how her volunteering at the Peace River Wildlife Center only made her passion for working with animals stronger.
The Kiwanis Foundation scholarship program was the brainchild of Joe Maggiore, president of the foundation. He handed out the first scholarship 35 years ago to a single recipient and then worked hard to build the program to the great success it is today.
The foundation has built up a $1.7 million endowment through fundraisers and partners that give from $1,000 to $20,000 gifts to the program. Those donors include individuals and large businesses in Charlotte County.
Students are interviewed by members of the board of trustees in April and awarded a scholarship based on both scholastic accomplishment and financial need. They can be renewed, and this year 25 of the 49 scholarships rewarded were renewals.
The awards were handed out to students on May 6 at the Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High campus auditorium. This year's program included keynote speaker Steve LeBlanc, Florida District of Kiwanis International governor. The event also recognized charter Kiwanis member Larry Taylor, who passed away last month.
For all the good vibes emanating from the event, there is one thing that makes Maggiore the happiest — and it's people like Reece who exemplify it.
"It's so good to see these kids come home (and work here)," Maggiore said.
