Our daily lives are a bit odd right now, so to keep both you and your children feeling a bit more normal, it's best to keep up a regular schedule.
According to Zerotothree.org, a parenting resource website, "Consistent routines, activities that happen at about the same time and in about the same way each day, provide comfort and a sense of safety to young children. Whether it is time to play, time for a snack, a nap, or a loved one to return, knowing what will happen next gives babies and toddlers security and emotional stability."
Our library staff is hard at work putting together a variety of virtual programming to keep you and your family safe and busy at home.
You can go to the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ for new virtual programming each week:
• Music Play Patrol, 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. This is an art and movement education program for children as young as 12 months old. Content includes sing-a-longs, musical stories and interactive activities that teach students how to create music with ordinary objects in their home. New content is published each Monday and Wednesday.
• Baby Bookworms Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Calling all babies, infants and toddlers up to age 3. Caregivers welcome, too. Join Ms. Sylvia and Ms. Ashley as they as they sing songs and read books to encourage a love of reading.
• Teen Tuesday, 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Teens can join Miss Elizabeth each week for a different topic including writing, information about basic finances and banking, book discussions, and more. Check the library calendar for the topics for each week.
• Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Join our library staff during our story times for kids ages 3 and up. We feature slightly more complex picture books, songs and cute crafts. Pre-prepared craft kits with the supplies for the entire month's worth of story time programs will be available by the first week of each month on a first come, first served basis. They will be available at all four branches and can be picked up through our curbside service. Call your local branch ahead of time to make sure supplies are still available.
• First Chapter Fridays, 4 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. This twice-a-month program features a reading of the first chapter of a selected juvenile or young adult book. Join the library staff to get a sneak peek at what could be your next great read.
• Master Gardeners. If you miss the in-person visits with the Master Gardeners, you can reach them by phone with your gardening questions at 941-764-4340. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. They educate and provide research-based information to Floridians about gardening, America's most popular pastime. Their information about planning and maintaining urban, suburban and rural landscapes always emphasizes environmental stewardship. You can also post questions on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have any questions or would like some help with putting books or movies on hold.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
