Dec. 7, we return to Taylor, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special Holiday party for kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m., our DJ will spin Holiday music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be paying us a visit, courtesy of our friends at Harbor Nissan.
The first 50 kids who get their pictures taken with Santa and his wife will be receiving a free hot dog from the “Clauses”. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9pm with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning Holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. No coolers, please. Feel free to bring along a lawn chair.
The lighting of the City tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars!
Tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 19, our always-fun Business After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m., at Centennial Bank, Punta Gorda (Taylor). They will be collecting for Toys for Tots so remember to bring along two items, one for Toys for Tots and one to promote you in our drawing. An RSVP to 941-639-3720 is already appreciated. Then next Wednesday Nov. 27, we visit Laishley Crab House for our November networking lunch, starting at noon with networking followed by the official program and lunch at 12.30 p.m.
Our guest speaker will be Robin Craig from pour local iHeart Media radio station, addressing how to be effective with your advertising $$$. The cost is $15 and must be pre-registered to 941-639-3720 by Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.
New members are always welcome to attend and see what the Chamber can do for your business. The Chamber Office will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
This Thursday Nov. 21, Wine Walk Punta Gorda returns for a fun and entertaining stroll through the downtown area, from 5-8 p.m. Stores will remain open and in twelve of them, you‘ll receive a free wine sampling if you are wearing the Wine Walk wristband.
$10 wristbands can be purchased in advance or on the night at either the PG Chamber office 252 W Marion Avenue (cash or credit card) or HipNotique Boutique 111 W. Marion Avenue (cash). When you purchase your wristband, you’ll be given a list of participating locations along with a list of restaurants who are also doing promotions that night in conjunction with Wine Walk. Of course, you are welcome to come down and enjoy the party without drinking, but we find the wine sampling helps with the fun!
Winding the clocks into January, mark your calendars for our Jan. 12 retro 70’s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band – Dancing Dream for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. At 5 p.m., we start with a 70’s/80’s disco before Dancing Dream, take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, however do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered, close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, will water service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you! All for only $25. To reserve a VIP seat, either visit the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com or call us during office hours at 941 639 3720. If “you still hear the drums” and think “the winner takes it all”, this show is for you!
As the Holiday season comes upon us, may we take this opportunity to wish you all the happiest of Thanksgivings? Remember that our businesses need your support at this big shopping time of the year. Small Business Saturday is upon us and this is your chance to support your local merchants and to give strength to our very own community, who in turn are there year-round to support our numerous non-profits benefiting our very own back door!
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com . You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
