The line-up for this coming Saturday Nov. 16’s Mindi and Friends Festival will start with Shawn Brown (1:15 p.m.), Larkin Poe (2:45 p.m.) and Mindi and the Boneshakers (4:15 p.m.) – all times are approximate. The event center will open at noon for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1 p.m. Gates for general admission will open at approximately 12:30 p.m., with the first act starting at shortly after 1 p.m. Great wines will be available, presented by Mindi’s husband Eric Guerra in his Wine Grotto. Full bar locations are also on hand, with added food concessions offering a variety of hot and cold items.
2018 was the first event and after every event, we always conduct a “what can be done better” conversation. Since last year was the first event, there was a general “wait and see” to see if we did in fact bring in the number of guests that both Mindi and I expected. The truth was we blew through the expected numbers and over 65% of attendees visited our city from outside of the State! Great wines have been added to the available selection list which Eric Guerra, Mindi’s new husband, will be “splashing” at his Wine Grotto tent.
More bars have been added around the lawn and an even greater selection of food items has been added this year, ranging from lighter bites such as gourmet popcorn to the more traditional burgers, with a lot more in between. In and out privileges are also available for those needing to walk dogs etc. provided you have a wristband. Please note if you do go out of the center, you will need to go through security again upon re-entry.
It is our and Mindi’s intention to make this an annual November event for us all to enjoy. 2020 is already in the works! Please open your arms to our guests from out of state and as locals, this is for you too to enjoy. Get your tickets now, as space is becoming limited in nearly all remaining ticket areas. General admission ticket holders may bring a lawn chair with them if they so wish.
All attendees will have to go through security screening, so no liquids please. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the event center on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. onwards.
Dec. 7, we return to Taylor, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special Holiday party for kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m., our DJ will spin Holiday music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5-9 p.m., with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning Holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to.
Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. The lighting of the Village will be Nov. 16. The lighting of the City tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14 . Mark your calendars!
The next week is full of incredible networking opportunities. We have three Ribbon Cuttings on the horizon – all at 5:30 p.m. Tonight we visit Burnt Store Title & Escrow in Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
Thursday, Nov. 14, we visit Linda Wilson’s Yesterday’s Collectibles, Antiques and Vintage Clothing store located at the intersection of US 41 and Sibley Bay in Charlotte Harbor and then over to Hammer and Stain on Monday, Nov. 18 located at 208 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Three great welcomes to new businesses in our community! Tomorrow, bright and early, we also have our Business over Breakfast, hosted by the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory on Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda starting at 7:15 a.m.
Our guest speaker will be Charlotte County Tourism Director, Wendie Vestfall, updating us on plans or 2020. Then next Tuesday, November 19 th , our always-fun Business After Hours starts at 5.30 p.m., at Centennial Bank, Punta Gorda (Taylor). They will be collecting for Toys for Tots so remember to bring along two items, one for Toys for Tots and one to promote you in our drawing.
An RSVP to 941-639-3720 is already appreciated.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
