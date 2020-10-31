Suncoast Humane Society works with more than 200 foster volunteers in our area. The most challenging year created a fostering movement when hundreds of people stepped up to help, and continue to do so still.
Today we share with you Mizuki’s foster story, written by Maryann Barrett, a Suncoast Humane Society foster volunteer:
"A few months ago, my husband and I saw an article in the newspaper. Suncoast Humane Society was asking for volunteers to foster animals to clear the kennels as two simultaneous hurricanes were predicted.
"We had just lost our beloved dog of 12 years and were not even considering another, but we decided to help by fostering a dog temporarily. I checked the SHS website and called. Adoption Specialist Brittany answered the phone and described Mizuki, a dog currently sitting under her desk, fearful of most everything.
"I looked at the website again and realized Mizuki was one I would not have picked, but I agreed to a meet-and-greet.
"At the meet-and-greet, Mizuki was vanilla. She couldn’t have cared less if I was there. We wandered outside together. She just stood there smelling the air; not caring if I paid her any attention.
"She was certainly not interested in me!
"I thought, 'Piece of cake for a week!' Zuki it was. She jumped in the back of my SUV, and before I left the parking lot, she was sitting in the back seat, looking out the window.
"Zuki was an easy dog; she demanded nothing of us. No messes in the house and she knew simple commands. She began to wander out to check what we were doing.
"At the end of a week, we thought 'How can we send her back?' We knew she may not be the tail-wagging dog everyone wants, but there was something about Zuki that was special.
"So we continued to foster her.
"We were able to quickly get Zuki into a daily routine. She was feeling safe with us and we became her 'people.' As such, she became protective; barked at anything close to the house and did not welcome visitors, but rather tolerated them. It was then that I was put in touch with the Suncoast Humane Society's senior animal behaviorist Jeff Joyce, and was given useful tips to downplay the level of territorial behavior, and, eventually, begin a socialization process.
"After some work and time, Zuki didn’t frequent her safe place — the closet — nearly as often. She was happy to see us and was much more tolerant of visitors. She loved to play ball, take walks, ride in the car, and listen to classical music. She still had her aloof attitude at times, but that is who she is. This dog is not vanilla. I was wrong.”
No one knew Mizuki’s entire background, but her foster parents had to learn to think like a dog with fears, and respond with small adjustments to accommodate her. Their selfless gift of commitment made a huge difference for Mizuki.
The stars finally aligned for her on Oct. 15, when a potential adopter, Ron, became Mizuki’s new forever dad. Ron instantly knew Mizuki was the one when he saw a picture of her standing in a pool of water. And soon after, Ron took Mizuki on a much-awaited freedom ride home.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society or to join the foster program, please visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
