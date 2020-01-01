Happy New Year! As we enter a new year, we, as business owners, are faced with a number of decisions that will affect the growth of our businesses in the coming months.
Your budget and your goals for the new year may have been completed a few months ago. However, the results of what could be the busiest time of the year are just coming in. These numbers may give you reason to adjust your budget and adjust your goals, positively or negatively, for 2020. Making these decisions is all part of managing your business. Here are some tips to help with all the decisions you need to make.
Know your goals. It’s easier to make decisions when you are clear on what you want to accomplish and why you want to accomplish it. If you used the S.M.A.R.T. method to create the goals for your business they are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and have Time Limits.
These goals, along with your Mission and Vision statements, have set the parameters for all the decisions you will be making for the coming year.
Don’t rush, take your time. With all the technology available today it seems business moves faster than ever. At the same time, it is important to take your time and evaluate all the options before making the big decisions.
Be careful, that same technology can provide you with enough information to create “analysis paralysis”. While it is important to take your time, decisions will have to be made before opportunities are missed.
Ask for guidance from your support system. Many times I have expressed the need for a “Power Team” of advisors to help you manage and grow your business. Your Accountant, Attorney, Banker, Insurance Agent and your Mentor are there to help you, use them. Call a meeting, explain the decision that needs to be made and gather their advice.
After you’ve researched the information available on the issue, received advice from those who support you and want to see you succeed, reviewed the options that are available and balanced all of that against the Mission, Vision and Goals of your business, I encourage one more step. Consult your Gut.
I have heard that Gut refers to “Gave Up Thinking”, I don’t believe that. The experience that you have gained in your business and in your industry will be a strong guide to help you with decisions.
Now, don’t procrastinate, don’t overthink the process or the options, make the decision and move on.
After all that, I hate to say this but, there are no perfect decisions, we make our best educated guess and modify if necessary.
You won’t need this process for most of the decisions you make but use it for the larger ones, the ones that dramatically affect the direction of your business.
On a personal note, this is the final column I will be writing for SCORE Small Business Talk. I have written these columns for almost three years now and have enjoyed each one.
Researching topics suggested by you and by the events of the day has been both a challenge and enlightening. I’m not leaving the area so perhaps we’ll meet at one of the many business networking events locally. Until we meet again, I wish you and your business the best of luck in 2020 and beyond.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information and assistance with your business or to request a mentor visit Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore
