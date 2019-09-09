Tomorrow evening at 5 p.m., we’re having a New Member Orientation in our Port Charlotte office.
This will give new members an opportunity to meet each other and to learn how to get the most out of membership in the Chamber. If you want a membership re-fresher, please join us too. Please call 627-2222 to RSVP.
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home will host the Wed. Networking at Noon. Please call the office to make sure we have a seat for you. The Farr Law Firm will sponsor the Sept. 18 Third Wednesday Coffee and we’ll do some Speed Networking at the 7:15 to 8:30 event.
On Sept. 19, Leadership Charlotte alumni are invited to attend the introduction of the Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 at 5:30 at the Event Center. Our Summer Success program continues on Sept. 23 when Tim Fitzgerald discusses “Becoming a Networking Champion, Adapt Your Style to Win, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors.
Advanced registration is required. Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford will host the Sept. 26 Business Card Exchange. On Oct. 4 we’ll celebrate our 94th Annual Meeting Luncheon at the Event Center. And, on Oct. 7, from noon to 1 pm we will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation.
This is just $10 and will include lunch and drinks. Please sign up online or by calling the office.
Please join us Thursday at noon at Curaleaf, 1932 Kings Highway, and at 5:30 p.m. at New Operation Cooper Street, 650 Mary Street, for ribbon cuttings.
Gearing up for the Oct. 4 Annual Meeting, we’re taking nominations for the Pacesetter Award.
A Pacesetter is an individual who has achieved a level of excellence within his or her community or industry that provides a new benchmark for all to follow. And, nominate someone for the Four Under 40 Award which honors individuals younger than 40 who have made significant contributions to the business community and have demonstrated leadership to Charlotte County.
Nomination forms for both awards are in the newsroom on our website and are due back by Sept. 20.
Julie Mathis is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at 941-639-2222 or jmathis@charlotte countychamber
