Our Virtual Job & Career Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday Sept. 25, and will be held virtually. Job seekers can submit a resume virtually and search available employers who have signed up as vendors.
We're partnering with CareerSource Suncoast for this important event. It's open to chamber members and non-members alike. Vendor registration for chamber members is $50, or $100 for non-members. There is no cost for job seekers. The deadline for businesses and organizations to register as a vendor is Thursday. For more information, please call our office at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Our next Lunch & Learn workshop features Gale West and others from the North Port Toastmasters, who will show us how to learn and practice good verbal, non-verbal and written communication skills to share information with customers, clients, employees, suppliers, other business owners and many more. It will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Olde World Restaurant, S. 14415 Tamiami Trail. We're partnering with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is no charge, thanks to our sponsor, The Ball Law Center. Seating is limited and social distancing is required, so please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
County candidate forum
Our Sarasota County Commission Candidate Forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 24. Candidates will participate through Zoom, and the public can watch live on our Facebook page. Candidates will provide opening and closing statements and will answer questions compiled by members of our Government Relations Committee. Candidates are Nancy Detert and Cory Hutchinson for District 3, and Alice White and Ron Cutsinger for District 4. We would like to thank Cowork HIVE of North Port and Bytestorm for helping make the forum available.
Leadership North Port
We are accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership North Port.
Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community. The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program.
Leadership North Port is open to the public, and we’ll enroll participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $575 per person for chamber members and $675 for non-members. Sessions will run from December 2020 through August 2021. The application deadline is Friday.
We're looking for sponsors to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations. Sponsorship is $250, and benefits include: thank-you and recognition in front of the participants, an opportunity to address participants at a session, provide business cards, flyers or handouts, recognition in the chamber newsletter and at graduation, and the opportunity to attend part or all of the day session.
New members
We'd like to welcome Elite Hurricane Products and Whirlwind Cleaning Services as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com www.northportareachamber.com.
