When I first met her, I knew Ashley Maher was destined for greatness. Immediately, her energetic creativity and ability to engage connected me to her. As I got to know Ashley, I became even more impressed with her accomplishments thus far, knowing she would undoubtedly have future success. I continue to be in awe of this woman walking the path set before her.
Ashley and I traveled to Charlotte County via two different paths. Yet over time, our paths have run parallel and aligned in a similar position, in the same community, for such a time as this.
We met at a time when we were both working in marketing and development roles, sharing our love for Charlotte County and encouraging others to help support the great work being done. It was six years ago when we shared our first adventures planning the inaugural Beaujolais Nouveau event for United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC). In addition, at that time, serving as a UWCC board member, it was her creative ideas that led to a very successful video campaign promoting local businesses supporting UWCC. The time we spent creating these videos is one of my favorite and proud moments since being at UWCC.
In 2018, we were both placed in a leadership role as executive directors. We went from encouraging others to help support the great work being done in Charlotte County to leading that great work. Her vision for Charlotte County through the Charlotte Community Foundation (CCF) is much the same as mine at UWCC. Standing along this parallel path beside Ashley, we envision the same bright future for this great community.
In our current positions at two of the backbone nonprofits in Charlotte County, there is continued discovery of how impactful it can be to collaborate on collective impact, and we continue to share a vision of a future of possibilities.
Ashley Maher stepped into the role of executive director at CCF at a time that was critical for its legacy. She dove in with her classic brilliance, innovative ideas and caring heart for the community.
It is for this reason that two year ago, United Way of Charlotte County set up an agency fund at CCF. The UWCC endowment raises funds for the long-term sustainability of our collective impact work in Charlotte County. The CCF mission made this decision an easy one. “Connecting People Who Care with Causes That Matter” is in direct alignment with UWCC’s vision of “a community where all citizens achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.” Knowing Ashley and the leadership of her board, we wanted to invest in building our legacy through CCF.
I would like to commend her for moving CCF in the direction of focus and intentionality that is significantly poised to care for our community for years to come. It will be wonderful to watch the successes of CCF and the legacies that are built with her at the helm. I am proud to call her friend and colleague.
