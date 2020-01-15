The Charlotte County Fit for Life Senior Games start March 1. Are you ready?
Unless you have a habit of reading the county’s website, or visiting one of the rec centers, you may not know about the Senior Games. It is for anyone 50 or older. They offer all sorts of events from basketball to tennis to bowling and track. Entry fees are $10 per event.
I’ve participated in the past and find the camaraderie is worth the cost. You usually meet the same folks every year and that’s an opportunity to poke fun and compete in a non-serious manner. Deadline to enter if you want a T-shirt if Feb. 7. You can register at any rec center or for more information call 941-681-3742.
As I began to sweat whether I am in shape or not, I sat down and pondered some other questions. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you hear about former Charlotte Countian Valerie Sneade marrying her sweetheart at the Dunkin’ Donuts where they broke up 30 years before? Sneade and Jason Roy were married at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Worcester, Massachusetts a week or so ago. Sneade, known for her vocal talents, said “we think it’s an absolute riot.” They ate doughnuts instead of wedding cake I hear.
• Who used the word “ginchiest?” Hint, he liked to comb his hair.
• Can you believe this one? An associate at another newspaper emailed that a reader wanted to retract his letter to the editor. The reason? He said he had had too much wine to drink when he wrote it.
• What song did the verse “Some dance to remember, some dance to forget,” come from?
• Did you catch the car show at Muscle Car City this past weekend? It was one of the best we’ve had around here in a while.
• Speaking of cars, did you see where the original 1968 “Bullitt” Mustang from the Steve McQueen movie sold at auction in Kissimmee for $3.74 million?
• What’s up with the Florida State Fair this year? The schedule I have seen has the fair starting on a Monday and ending on a Friday over the course of 12 days — meaning it includes only one weekend. Has that ever happened before?
• Is there a restaurant in Charlotte County that is not hiring? Seems like I see a sign up on windows everywhere. That makes me really curious how Sunseeker and other new businesses coming soon will find help.
• And, while we’re talking about restaurants, when is the Big Bamboo on State Road 776 in El Jobean going to open and what kind of food will they serve? I am sure Sue Wade will be telling us soon.
• Did you know Gov. Ron DeSantis and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will be among the guests at the Governor’s Baseball Dinner at Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, in North Port. The dinner is Feb. 16. Sounds like a real special event to celebrate baseball and spring training.
• Has your homeowners insurance gone up? Mine did and it appears a statewide hike in costs is in the works. Flood maps, insurance company ratings and profits, of course, are apparently to blame.
• And finally, what do you do when your wife decides to turn a bedroom that is basically white into darker wood colors? I’ll answer that one for you. You back the truck up to the house and start loading.
