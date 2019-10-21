This coming Friday, Oct. 25, is the PG Chamber Adult Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will start at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and Happy Hour all night. Attendees also get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited, so call us now to get your groups together. Sixty dollars for a great and thrilling night out. Let’s make this night another stellar Chamber gathering. So many folks have asked for the return of an adult costume venue, so here it is. Get you “spook” on and come on out to a great gathering for a night of craziness and frivolity. Tickets are available through 5 p.m. today, by clicking the homepage icon on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking is happening: At 8 a.m. Wednesday, we invite our members to join us at the Charlotte Sports Park to celebrate the launch of the United Way’s 53rd fundraising campaign. (Please call us today to RSVP – 941-639-3720). Our networking lunch is also tomorrow starting at noon with networking and our lunch program starting at 12:30 p.m. Call today for any remaining seats at the table ($15). At 4 p.m. Thursday, we visit the Nature Park on the corner of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard to acknowledge and thank those who have creatively been working in the park to bring it up to the level. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, we swing over to the offices of Dr. Guarino located at 4245 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, to conduct their Ribbon Cutting festivities and to welcome Dr. Matthew Tufts as a new Associate to their practice. RSVPs are always much appreciated for these events to allow for appropriate catering.
This Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Event Center in Punta Gorda, we invite you to join in the Jaguar Concours d’Elegance Car Show, featuring cars from the 1950s to present day. The show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance is $7 at the door, but call the Chamber on 941-639-3720 before 4 p.m. on Friday and pre-pay for just $5. Enjoy a day of motorized nostalgia.
Mark Nov. 2 in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, the BoogieMen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring along a lawn chair and party Punta Gorda-style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol please. Food and beverages will be on site for purchase. Want to be a sponsor? Call us on 941-639-3720 for details. Packages start as low as $250.
On Dec. 7, we return to Taylor Street, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special holiday party or kids of all ages. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., our DJ will spin music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, with free admission, will then continue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning holiday hits. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. I guess it’s never too early to discuss holiday parties! The lighting of Fishermen's Village will be Nov. 17. The lighting of the city tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. VIP tickets and dinner tickets are now SOLD OUT for Mindi’s November event. The line-up for Saturday, Nov. 16, will start with Shawn Brown (1:15 p.m.), Larkin Poe (2:45 p.m.) and Mindi and the Boneshakers (4:15 p.m.) – all times are approximate. It is always our pleasure to present such a varied and hot line-up for our blues rock fans. The event center will open at noon for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1 p.m. Gates for general admission will open at approximately 12:30 p.m. with the first act starting shortly after 1 p.m. Great wines will be available, presented by Mindi’s husband, Eric Guerra, in his Wine Grotto. Full bar locations are also on hand, with added food concessions offering a variety of hot and cold items. Get your tickets now, as space is becoming limited in nearly all of the ticket areas. General admission ticket holders may bring a lawn chair with them. All attendees will have to go through security screening, so no liquids please.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.