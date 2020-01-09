Charlotte Harbor Center is a unique school with special programs for students with a variety of disabilities. Student’s individual needs are addressed directly throughout each day, with the ending goal of increased independence and academic student success.
Students receive personal support from school staff and support staff in working toward short and long-term goals to achieve lasting success in critical and demanding life skills.
Learning is made exciting at Charlotte Harbor. Student responses to state testing this past year revealed enthusiasm and pride for a job well done. A state ranking of commendable was achieved from the state measurement tool.
Many students demonstrated growth in personal motivation and put in their full effort to prepare for and complete the assessments to the very best of their ability. The results speak highly of their abilities.
A team effort resulting in student success. Teachers and support staff approach testing with unique strategies. Most of our students utilize their IEP accommodations with time variance and environmental supports for their testing needs.
IEP driven accommodations give students their best opportunity for “Student Success”.
Charlotte Harbor students have an opportunity each year to participate in many educational activities. A group of students was recognized by the governor’s office for their exemplary effort on FSA testing.
We are again looking at Student Success on the FSA and the FSAA as testing is upon us for another year.
Over the past few years, students in the SANDS program have engaged in Restorative Justice Circles to help each other problem solve and work toward mutual agreements and understanding of personal and social issues. Personal growth and ownership of school responsibilities and expectations are the results our students have obtained from this valuable program.
The Fall Festival is a favorite activity of both students and staff alike, with many fun activities such as a bounce house, games and delicious food. Held on the school grounds, students enjoy bringing their families and friends to an evening of fun and excitement for everyone.
Each year the school’s SAC committee hosts a prom for all students and their families. This event is a highlight of the year and is well attended by students, staff and families. Students are able to dance the night away with their school friends and staff, and the graduating students are honored by their peers and loved ones who are all present for the prom.
These are just a few examples of our diverse approach toward academic and student success to help our students to grow and achieve self-independence. School staff, support staff, parents and students take pride in achievement and progress toward this independence.
We always acknowledge and celebrate our student’s growth into academically sound and productive citizens of our community. We are working to help our students achieve their dreams one day at a time.
Herb Bennett is the principal of Charlotte Harbor School.
