By now most our students have been on summer break for only a month and a half, but it’s not too soon for parents to begin planning for the beginning of school Aug. 12. Year-round students actually go back Friday.
Charlotte County and our generous sponsors will be helping to make the transition easier with a Back To School Bash, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
Free vision and hearing screenings will be provided along with food and beverages. Get information from community organizations including the United Way of Charlotte County and the Florida Department of Health.
The first 350 kids in grades K-5, and the first 150 in grades 6-12 will receive a backpack containing all school district-required supplies for the 2019-2020 school year. This event is always packed, so plan to get there early.
Many thanks to sponsors, Walmart, the Lion’s Club, Jet’s Pizza, the Peace River Picklers and Centennial Bank for their generosity.
For information, call 941-627-1628.
The Charlotte County Public Information Office and CC-TV will be performing outreach to residents at a Back to School Resource Fair scheduled for 10 a.m., Aug. 4 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
In additional to giving away school supplies and backpacks, there will be licensed barbers on hand to give free haircuts. The event will also include outdoor activities for the kids, food, beverages, prizes and plenty of lightly used clothing available.
Pre-registration is required for backpacks. To register, call 941-629-1333.
Parks month
Last month, the Charlotte County Commission proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month. Started as an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, the observance highlights the ways parks can transform our lives. From providing us places to play, get fit and stay healthy to fostering new relationships and forging a connection with nature, our close-to-home community park and recreation facilities provide essential services and improve quality of life.
Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month on Saturday with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps. For a full list of county pools, beaches and boat ramps, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links.
Harold Avenue gym
Speaking of recreation centers, commissioners recently commemorated the opening of the new gym at Harold Avenue Regional Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new gym is now open to the public for a range of scheduled programs and self-directed recreation during open gym hours.
Programs available in the new gym include Zumba, table tennis, pickleball and basketball.
The addition was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in a November 2014 referendum. It was one of three recently completed recreation center renovations.
Harold Avenue Regional Park is located at 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, call 941-627-1074 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links.
Kelly Shoemaker is the Charlotte County deputy administrator. She can be reached at Kelly.Shoemaker@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.