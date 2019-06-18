Did you know the month of June has been designated Entrepreneur’s Do It Yourself Marketing Month? Neither did I.
I found this while searching the internet for different marketing ideas. Two thoughts entered my mind at the time. First, as a marketing specialist and a strong proponent of small business DIY marketing, I was very happy there was a whole month devoted to this idea. My next thought was, the marketers of Entrepreneurs Do It Yourself Marketing Month have done a poor job of marketing their product.
Entrepreneurs Do It Yourself Marketing Month is designed to honor all small businesses and entrepreneurs who develop and implement their own marketing campaigns.
There are many facets to marketing, Product, Price, Place and Promotion. The one that seems to give small business owners the most trouble is promotion. Below are some easy ways to promote your business and your products or services.
Take advantage of your free business listing on Google. Over 97 percent of consumers use the web to look for local businesses. Go to gybo.com/business to sign up for your free listing. Your listing appears when people are searching for your business or businesses like yours on Google Search and Maps.
You can control the site by adding pictures, showing your hours of operation and posting what’s happening with your business.
If you have a website, write a blog. Use email marketing to promote your blog and drive folks to your website. Takes short pieces of your blog as social media posts.
Networking is very much a part of the do it yourself marketing approach. Marketing is about connecting with prospective customers and building relationships. Create your elevator speech and network at chamber events, tradeshows, industry events and whenever you have the opportunity to answer the question; What do you do?
Write press releases. If something newsworthy is happening in your business or in your industry, write a press release and send it to local newspapers and radio stations. They may publish or read the information, or they may contact you for more information.
Host an event. Bring in a speaker on a topic close to your business and of interest to your market. Use press releases to alert local media outlets, send an email invite to your customer database and spread the word through networking.
Sponsor youth sports teams. Have the name of your business on the backs of the cute little folks running the bases or up and down the soccer pitch.
Plan promotions throughout the year to keep your business Top of Mind in your market.
Repeat those promotions that get results.
Many of the ideas I’ve given you are from Guerrilla Marketing. Guerrilla Marketers teach business owners to use their time, energy, imagination and information to market their business. Jason Myers, Chairman of Guerrilla Marketing will be in Englewood at the SCORE Lunch and Learn on June 27 th . His presentation of the Seven Sentence Marketing Plan is perfect for the DIY Marketer.
Lunch and the presentation will be available at no cost. Seating is limited for this special event, I encourage everyone to register now at portcharlotte.score.org under the Take a Workshop tab.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
Sharpen the saw; Wednesday, June 19, Punta Gorda workshop, Insurance to Protect Your Business. Thursday, June 19, Englewood workshop, The Seven Sentence Marketing Plan. Visit portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register for the workshop.
For more information and assistance with marketing, or to request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE visit www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
