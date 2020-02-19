For Rear Admiral Pamela Miller, U.S. Navy Reserve, it’s all about saving lives.
But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t seen her share of death during two tours of Iraq, using her medical and nursing skills in a support role for Marines.
“I was always based in the receiving zone,” she said. “There were some especially big battles in 2006 and we had to treat some really bad casualties.”
Her goal was to send those Marines home, alive.
“There were a lot of young service members and when we were able to save them, we knew we were sending someone home . . . to their family,” she said. “It was a privilege to help people shot and injured. There’s no better job than to help them.
“You can’t dwell on the ones you lose.”
Bringing health and life to patients is just as important to Miller today in her role as medical director of the emergency room for Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
“Last night, we had a patient very sick with cancer. It was a difficult time for them and we were able to bring peace to their family.”
Miller’s career, her humility and passion for helping others will be recognized March 6 when she is honored at Twin Isles Country Club as a 2020 honoree on the Wall of Warriors. The officers and directors of the Military Heritage Museum will oversee the dinner and induction to celebrate Miller’s accomplishments.
Miller, who served a decade on active duty as a member of the Navy Reserves, grew up in Iowa and entered a Navy program to attend medical school. She served two tours of duty, the second one from 2014-2016 as a member of the Marine Corps Central Command in the Middle East. Her commitment boosted her through the ranks to lieutenant commander and commander.
After her 2016 deployment, while based at McDill Air Force Base, she decided to make a home in Florida and set out to apply for a job at Fawcett Memorial.
“On my way to the interview, I had to change from my camies in a restroom so I could show up in business clothes (for the interview),” she smiled. She got the job but continued duties in the reserves, which meant a lot of travel, emails and text messages.
In 2019 she was promoted to rear admiral — one of only four female rear admirals in the health care field. That promotion came during a ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
She has managed her dual careers while married to a high school friend and working at Fawcett Memorial full-time.
“I ran into my husband at a high school football game while I was home visiting from a tour in Iraq,” she said. “We had known each other in high school, but that was 25 years earlier. He works for St. Charles Borromeo and is a dog trainer. He is really patriotic so he doesn’t mind my hectic schedule.”
She’ll take a short respite from that schedule March 6 to be honored with a place on the Wall of Warriors.
“I was very surprised, and honored to be selected,” she said.
For more information or for tickets to the event call 941-575-9002.
Then show up and pay tribute to a real American patriot.
