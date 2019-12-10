I have mixed feelings about the social media generation.
A recent conversation with a friend turned to the obsession with smartphones, e-mail and all the revelations in communication. Talking about all the stuff we can do now turned into a conversation about all the stuff we don't do now. For example, talking to each other face to face (unless you count the conversations via Face Time, etc, which I suppose is better than texting).
Video games and texting and YouTube are robbing our kids and younger generation of some wonderful experiences.
Remember when playing with friends was the big part of the day? Hide and seek, stick ball, touch football.
Remember when a phone call was actually challenging. If you grew up like I did, you had to share a party line. I'm sure most young people today have no idea what a party line was.
Well, that means you shared the telephone line with neighbors. You had to wait your turn. Did you ever listen in on the other person's conversation until they got tired of your eavesdropping and finally hung up so you could have the phone?
I remember how important letters used to be.
I tried getting my grandsons involved in writing letters last year to no avail.
When I was about 12 or 13, I met my first girlfriend on a trip to Fort Lauderdale. Some regular readers of this column may recall me mentioning her a year or so ago. Her name was Tomi Tyler. I spent a whole week swimming, going to the beach and exploring with her. When it was time to go home, I was devastated.
Luckily, she agreed to write.
I saved her letters for years, just to prove someone actually liked me enough to sit down and write a letter. Sometimes they were five or six pages.
The big event of my day was seeing the mailman (don't recall any mailwomen back then) arrive. I would rush out to the mailbox to see if there was a letter for me (I think that was a line in an Elvis song). The days a letter arrived, I would retreat to a private place, tear open the envelope and engage myself in all the latest news from Fort Lauderdale.
Then, I would immediately start writing a letter back.
This went on for more than a year.
I can only imagine how this generation would handle having to wait four or five days for a letter instead of 30 seconds.
The convenience of getting a phone call on your cell or a text is nice. And, in an emergency, it could even save a life I guess.
But seeing two people sitting a few feet apart, texting, just drives me crazy.
I guess I am too old fashion for the times.
Do you remember jingle bikes?
John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You can contact him at john.hackworth@yoursun.com
