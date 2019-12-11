I wanted to give the Nature Park in Punta Gorda another note of appreciation for a neat and interesting collection of plants. Another plant housed there to my surprise was the strawberry tree. Named the strawberry tree, not for its fruit, but for its flower, that looks just like a strawberry flower.
While the flower is nice, the small fruit is edible and very tasty! What is this unique tropical fruit tree?
The strawberry tree is native to Mexico, Central and South America, but has since spread under cultivation across the tropical world. The strawberry tree has several names including Muntingia calabura, its botanical name. This tree also answers to Jamaica cherry.
A fast-growing tree growing upward to about 15 feet tall in our area, it sports notable horizontal branches giving it a very wide appearance. The green toothed, lance-shaped leaves of this evergreen tree are alternatively situated on the branches. There is an abundance of one-half inch, white flowers that look exactly like a real strawberry flower.
They last but a day and are followed by plenty of round, red, one-half inch, delicious sweet fruits suitable to eat fresh or to make into jams. The pulp is light-brown and has many tiny seeds.
Some people think the fruit tastes like figs, many also feel that it tastes like cotton candy! Most of the fruit will be produced during the warmer growing season, but I was able to still find fruit on the trees in the Nature Park in November.
They are easily propagated by seed and this tree adapts well to all soil types. In an ideal setting, strawberry trees will begin to fruit from seed in as little as eighteen months. In fact, the rapid growth of this tree can see it at 13 feet within two years.
Plant this tree in full sun in practically any soil. Once established, the strawberry tree is drought tolerant and takes little care. It is not salt-tolerant however, so keep strawberry trees out of those environments. Well-established trees should do fine in much of Charlotte County as the hardiness zones ranges from 9b to 11.
While I had seen the Strawberry tree on Pine Island, ECHO in North Fort Myers to our south, and other locations, I was encouraged to see it in Charlotte County as well. It is really a care-free tropical fruit tree that is worth trying in your landscape!
For more information on all types of edible tropical and subtropical plants, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Just as a reminder, we have moved to our new office at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953. Our phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.
Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/2sjB66a. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and are available for questions.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
