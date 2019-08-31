The draft of the Citywide Master Plan is a thought-provoking document filled with many possibilities. It creates both expectations and opportunities. I know that reading 200 pages is not a trivial task, but there is much to be gained by making the effort. We will not be able to implement all of these ideas, nor would we even want to, but the power of the plan is that it talks about getting what we want to see in our City instead of focusing on what we don’t want to see.
Dover Kohl and Partners, a highly creative consulting firm from Coral Gables, Florida, has been the lead on the master plan project since it began in January. The first draft of the plan was presented to the public on August 21. The public is encouraged to review the plan and comment. Comments will be incorporated into the final plan which will be considered by Council on October 2nd. The draft plan can be found at www.puntagordamasterplan.com along with a place to submit comments (deadline: September 6th).
Of particular interest is the section on Development Tools. This section would give us a long-needed methodology for making development decisions. It proposes the creation of Character Areas which reflect the community vision for each major sector of the City. These Character Areas would be given definition by corresponding Architectural Guidelines. The guidelines are given teeth by revised, Form-based Land Development Regulations. This system will give us a process for respecting the integrity of our community vision while addressing the economic feasibility of the projects we do want.
The other strength of the plan is that it is highly collaborative. The implementation plan lays out tasks, partners and cost categories. In addition to the big ideas, there are many smaller projects that community organizations can work together to complete. This low-hanging fruit could yield some early successes, with low costs and a lot of collaboration. They may not be transformational, but they represent the continued improvement of our city. Examples might be a tree planting program, a façade improvement program or downtown lighting and banners.
This has always been the way to get things done in Punta Gorda and continues to be our best path.
As we move forward, there will need to be a process defined for the City and the community to sift through the plan and identify the strategies to be implemented. While the list of tasks required of government is daunting, the list of potential community partners to share the load is equally impressive.
This past year we partnered with the City and others to convene Journey to the Future, a community education event designed to prepare citizens for the charettes to come. We are re-convening this committee to discuss possible public education strategies that could help the community digest and discuss the plan. This team includes members from all of the homeowner associations, TEAM Punta Gorda volunteers, The Charlotte Community Foundation, the Economic Development Partnership and both City & County staff.
TEAM was formed to serve as stewards of development in this community and still serves in that role today. Our Board and other leaders are currently reviewing and discussing the draft, especially the implementation plan which identifies roles that we might play. We are fully invested in supporting the City in any way that we can as they proceed. We eagerly look forward to the finished plan.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org.
