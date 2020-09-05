For those with secure jobs, steady paychecks and a plump savings account, Labor Day marks the end of summer, a three-day weekend and a time to indulge in corn on the cob, potato salad and barbecue chicken. For those in our community who are living under the poverty line or just hovering above it, Labor Day may be another workday that ends with tired feet, sore hands and barely enough income to make it until the next paycheck.
The most recent ALICE Report showed a decline in households living in poverty in Charlotte County as well as a decline in households that fall within the scope of ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).
The 2020 ALICE Report, which reflects 2018 data, showed improvement for Charlotte County: 10% of households were below the federal poverty level and 30% fell into the ALICE category. We had gone from almost half of our families struggling in 2016 to 40% in 2018. But before we had time to celebrate the release of this new and improved data, COVID-19 pulled the proverbial rug out from under us.
We all know people who are ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. ALICE workers educate our children, keep us healthy and make our quality of life possible, yet do not earn enough to support their own families. ALICE households are forced to make tough choices, such as deciding between quality childcare or paying the rent, which have long-term consequences not only for ALICE, but for our entire community.
On Labor Day, it is important that we reflect on the social and economic achievements of American workers. In the late 1800s, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks to eke out a basic living. Today, we have over 180 federal laws related to wages and hours, workplace safety and health, workers’ compensation and more. We have come a long way, but for our ALICE families, the journey is far from over.
ALICE is working hard to make ends meet, striving to take care of their families and provide for their needs. United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) strives for the same things. From funding GED scholarships, rent, mortgage and utility aid and free tax prep assistance, to more options for healthy eating, physical activity and access to healthcare – UWCC wants to make life better for all. United we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.
COVID-19 shined a light on how increasingly reliant we are on these families we call ALICE. Yet many of these workers do not have health insurance, have no paid sick days and struggle to find housing they can afford on their meager paychecks. These are our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to keep our community strong these past few months.
Labor Day will be different this year. Due to social distancing guidelines, the traditional outdoor celebrations, parades and community service opportunities won’t occur. But the need to honor, support and advocate for our workforce remains. While we have undoubtedly taken a step back in our efforts to reduce poverty in Charlotte County with the unprecedented, and still undetermined, economic impact of the crisis, UWCC will continue to mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty for ALICE.
For more information, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/videos or call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539.
Angie Matthiessen is the Executive Director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.