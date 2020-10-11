A known fact over the past 100 or so decades is that chamber of commerce organizations help businesses. This is not just a “because we say so” fact. There is plenty of historical data and an endless number of testimonials to back up the statement, including about the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
In times of increased focus and need, the strong support of a chamber — and its member businesses of each other — is metaphoric with circling the wagons. We are strongly united in protecting ourselves and fending off any attacks coming our way. And just like in the actual covered wagon days, the more who join only make the group and each other stronger and more successful.
One interesting piece of data for our chamber is that more new members joined in September of this year than in 2019, or the prior September, or the prior September. I think you get the picture.
We welcome the following busyness to our membership circle: American Legion Post 0110, Inc.; Dream Salon & Spa, LLC; Dreher Martin CPAs PA; Gilley’s Custom Homes; Harbor Inspection Services, LLC; Jeff Albertini – Coldwell Banker Realty; MDPresley Financial Services; Sunset Home Specialist, LLC; Suncoast Web Pros, Inc.; The Twisted Fork; and Touch Nail Bar.
Ambassador Program relaunched
The elite Ambassador Program of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has been reinvigorated beginning Oct. 1 to provide promotion and support of the iconic organization. We value our longtime ambassadors, and it’s time to expand upon their dedicated ranks.
Indeed, ambassador status is only awarded to the most dedicated of chamber members. They understand the mission and benefits of chamber membership and realize how much the chamber contributes to its members and the entire Charlotte County community. They volunteer countless hours attending chamber events, assisting with promotions, and seeking new chamber members.
Chamber ambassadors are the front line. They are highly visible and respected by the membership overall business community.
Becoming an Ambassador
Once you reach the new member equivalent of $3,000 in new member dues, no matter when, you will have reached ambassador status. It is possible to achieve this level with five large new business members.
You will then be gifted a navy blue blazer from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce embroidered with the new ambassador logo at your own Ambassador Recognition Event. The digital logo will be provided to you for display and for your use on any other items you wish to purchase. (golf shirts, hats, bags, portfolios, etc.) Lapel pins will be awarded annually to each ambassador signifying their commitment and event attendance.
Ambassador Program meetings will be held monthly to include all current ambassadors and those seeking ambassador status. The coveted Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented in October of each year.
Who will be first?
Networking at Noon
Chamber members will meet noon Wednesday at Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for the monthly networking luncheon. All health and safety protocols are followed with limited seating. The cost for chamber members is $15. Reservations are required, so please call the chamber at 941-627-2222
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 96th year. She can be reached at 941-627-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.