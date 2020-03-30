As you might expect, there is very little “new” material to write about this week, with all of our efforts focused on getting information to our members about where to get the latest and best advice about future developments in the commercial sector, regarding COVID-19. The Punta Gorda Chamber has long been synonymous with being a “family of businesses” brought together under a common cause, to help each other and prosper. The connections we treasure and the backroom talking continues, as we try to figure out the best avenue forward for our businesses. I am, however, encouraged by the calls and emails that we are still responding to, with many just seeking information pertaining to life post-coronavirus. There are many still calling regarding relocation and looking to make our city their future permanent home. It’s perhaps no coincidence that the two latest members we received this last week were both from the Real Estate sector.
Life these days is very different as we all know and each and every one of us is learning to deal with the latest realities in the very best way possible. Many are experiencing feelings that they are not familiar with, all triggered from one place — uncertainty. No one can predict what we’ll look like in a month’s time. We have to look each day face on and hope that we can simply do what’s right to keep informed and to garner information that will help us take the very best possible paths for our businesses going forward. The latest announcement from our government does give hope, but since we have the time to research, this is the time we should look into every opening door and figure out what works best for each of us as individual business owners. The answers won’t be the same for everyone. We assure our members that we’ll get you as much information as possible to navigate these rough waters. Check out the links we send you and holler back if you need more information. We are a Chamber of huggers and it hurts not to see and be around so many like-minded people, whose goal was simply to do their very best and make business together. The streets will fill again, I am sure. The activities will reopen, I am sure. But, for right now, we are in the “hurry up and wait” phase. We already can feel the community bonding to help each other out. Neighbors are making the best of the situation and social distancing. There is still laughter in the air. I just feel the pain of those who can’t hear it because they are either working in stressful situations or in a medical facility and don’t understand what life is like outside.
In the meantime, the PG Chamber remains on hand to be a support to as many as possible. We are already looking to the “exit” – when and how do we gear up for the “all clear"? Eventually, we’ll be able to hit the restart button, and we are preparing for that time. We’ve tackled the crisis head on, but we’ll have a whole lot of work to do to get the ball rolling again to let folks know we are once again open for business.
Please keep yourself updated on as many facts as possible. Use the resources I have already mentioned along with others like cdc.gov, flgov.com, pgorda.us and charlotte.floridahealth.gov to gather as much updated information as possible. This is a community of carers and, together, we can get through this.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and he can be reached at jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
