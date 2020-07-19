If you follow the fortunes of an area’s eateries long enough, the serendipities and coincidences, the encores, the comebacks, will eventually exceed your capacity for surprise.
Port Charlotte’s popular Joseph’s Deli came full circle when the Hishmeh family bought it back from an interim owner who didn't do well.
Wael Dubbaneh did the same when he repossessed his current location from defaulting renters and created the prize-winning Wally’s Southern Style BBQ in Port Charlotte.
And Kevin and Max Doyle can’t forget the dark days that they call “the occupation,” when Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray Public House languished in the hands of new owners who sat there, not paying a dime, for two years, two months and two weeks — until the Doyles came right round to take it back and grow it bigger and better than ever.
You can’t keep local restaurant dynasties down.
UNCLE NICK'S COMPLETES CIRCLE
Though he’s a tad young to be called dynastic, Nick Wrasse, pizza man and Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy, will soon have come full circle.
This August, he’ll move into the same space that once housed the Papa John’s where he earned his pizza chops 14 years ago, and also met his wife-to-be, Amanda.
Nick recently posted, “In 2011, I worked as the general manager for Papa John's in Port Charlotte. I thoroughly enjoyed the job, but I wanted something more. Later that year, I left my job of five years and spent months developing my own recipe for dough and sauce, before opening up Uncle Nick's Pizza.”
For years, he built the business of providing budget-friendly pizza with great customer service and a steadfast community presence. In 2018, he merged with Best Pizzas at his current location, folding its menu of subs, salads, calzones, stromboli, pasta and burgers into his own.
His pizzeria continues a circle of giving, providing free pies to families in need. There’s a new “Pay It Forward” option for online ordering at unclenickspizza.com, so customers can join in, too.
Of course, his upcoming move isn’t all for sentimental reasons.
Nick explained, “We’re moving there mostly for the storage capacity. We make all our dough fresh and have to store large trays while it cold-ferments for 48 hours.”
Until Aug. 2, you can still find Uncle Nick’s ($-$$), 941-255-9090, at 2592 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Starting Aug. 4, it will be at 1900 Tamiami Trail (Murdock Carrousel, next to Subway).
THE RETURN OF JIMMY PSICHARIS
You have to be a culinary historian to follow all the overlapping connections encircling some restaurants.
Pay close attention now.
Some 35 years ago, Arturo Guido left Mexico, becoming a dishwasher for Jimmy Psicharis at a restaurant called Giorgio’s, which sat at the corner of U.S. 41 and West Tarpon Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
After Hurricane Charley trashed Giorgio’s, Guido took a big risk starting Englewood’s Good Times Diner — which is still going strong.
Five years later, he’d done so well with his formula of friendly service, copious good food and reasonable prices that he opened Little Good Times Diner on King’s Highway in Port Charlotte, which he’s since sold to good friend Alfredo Huerta.
In 2015, Guido came full circle, returning to Jimmy’s Grill (the renamed Giorgio’s) to launch his third restaurant venture there. He named it Camila Restaurant, later rebranding it all-Mexican as Las Margaritas de Camila’s.
Popular though it was, Guido’s red-roofed cantina didn’t survive the pandemic.
Now, Psicharis — who still owns the building, along with Elena’s in Punta Gorda — has a new vision for the place, reportedly involving a pandemic-proof plan for a socially distanced drive-thru.
WHAT’S UP WITH THE MURDOCK MCDONALD’S?
A year ago, local McDonald’s franchiser and the company’s last chief operating officer Tim Fenton promised, of his local renovations, “After Charlotte Harbor is done, the Murdock McDonald’s will require demolition, not because it’s going to two stories (as his Fort Myers store did), but because the building is so old. It dates back to the mid-1980s.
“It’s almost more efficient to tear it down. Starting offseason, next June, Murdock will take about 120 days to demolish and rebuild.
“And then I’ll be done. I’ll have 17 brand-new McDonald’s.”
They’ve all been redesigned and have double drive-thrus. And they’re right on schedule despite a global pandemic.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
