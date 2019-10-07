Here’s a little reminder checklist of things to consider doing this month:
—Support a local business that you have not visited before. Our comprehensive list of members can be found at www.puntagordachamber.com in the business directory.
—Spend time enjoying what we already enjoy in our community and savor the path that has brought us here together.
—Prepare for the arrival of our out-of-town guests, many of whom are either already here or are making their plans to get here.
—Hug your favorite business owners: summer can be very stressful and they need to feel the love of their community.
—If you own a business, think about how to reach out to another fellow business owner to collaborate together on helping each other going forward.
—Get involved in your community. Volunteer for a nonprofit. Attend a master plan meeting. Register to vote and then, if you live in the city of Punta Gorda, get to know the candidates running for District 3 and make your selection at the ballot box on Nov. 5.
All six things appear to be so simple, yet oftentimes get overlooked in the cycle of life.
In the next week, we welcome you to two great networking opportunities, both of which are free to members and potential new members.
Tomorrow morning bright and early (7:15 a.m.), we gather at the House of Stephen Cart aka The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Bring your golfing shoes, as we’ll get the opportunity to try out their brand new mini-golf course! On the agenda will be, of course, what’s the latest and greatest about the Cultural Center, as well as exciting news about PicklePlex and Lee Greenwood coming to town! To get on the invite list, please call us today at 941-639-3720 before 4 p.m., so that we can get an approximate catering number to our hosts.
Then, next Tuesday (Oct. 15) starting at 5:30 p.m., Rosa at Granny Nannies plays hostess to our October Business After Hours. Again, an RSVP is very much appreciated and don’t forget to bring along a gift to promote your business in our fun drawing held at the event. Granny Nannies is at 4045A Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. These networking breakfasts, after-hours and lunches are very popular to attend and host. If you are interested in hosting one in 2020, please call us now at 941-639-3720, as dates are filling up very fast.
Mark Oct. 25 for our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party runs 7-11 p.m., with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and happy hour all night!
Attendees also get free entrance to the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m.; BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited, so call us now to get your groups together. It’s $60 for a great and thrilling night out! Let’s make this night another stellar chamber gathering.
Our garage sales are also coming back. Starting this Saturday (Oct. 12), from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., we’ll be moving to a new location on US-41—in the home of Comfort Storage (old Walmart location, 3811 Tamiami Trail). These sales run through May on second Saturdays. Cost of registration is still only $15 per vehicle, for which we do the advertising and you receive two parking spaces—one for your vehicle, the other for your goods, etc.
To reserve, which MUST be done in advance, please call 941-639-3720, or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com for a registration form. Registration will close at 4 p.m. Friday.
Looking forward, mark Nov. 2 in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5-9 p.m. in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor, the Boogiemen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring along a lawnchair and party PG style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol, please. Food and beverages will be onsite for purchase. Want to be a sponsor? Call 941-639-3720 for details. Packages start as low as $250.
On Dec. 7 we return to Taylor, in front of the courthouse, to present a special holiday party for kids of all ages. From 4-5 p.m. our DJ will spin music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party (free admission) will then continue from 5-9 p.m., with Island Flava DJ Michael White spinning holiday hits for us all to dance in the street. Beverages and food will be onsite and available for purchase.
I guess it’s never too early to discuss other holiday parties! The lighting of the Village will be Nov. 17. The lighting of the city tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars!
The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. Very few VIP, dinner and brunch tickets remain for sale for our November event.
The line-up for (Saturday) Nov. 16 will start with Shawn Brown (1:15 p.m.), Larkin Poe (2:45 p.m.) and Mindi and the Boneshakers (4:15 p.m.)—all times are approximate.
It is always our pleasure to present such a varied and HOT line-up for our blues/rock fans. The event center will open at noon for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1 p.m. Gates for general admission will open at approximately 12:30 p.m., with the first act starting shortly after 1 p.m. Great wines will be available, presented by Mindi’s husband, Eric Guerra, in his Wine Grotto. Full bar locations are also on hand, with added food concessions offering a variety of hot and cold items. Get your tickets now, as space is becoming limited in nearly all ticket areas. General admission ticket-holders may bring a lawnchair with them. All attendees will have to go through security screening, so no liquids, please.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta gorda-chamber.com
