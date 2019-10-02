First reported as cultivated in Florida in 1933, the plant known as Wedelia has since become a common invasive plant in our region and a good part of Florida. Noted as one of the “100 World’s Worst Invasive Alien Species” in 2001, Wedelia or creeping oxeye has been too successful and a problem. Not to be confused with dune sunflowers, this groundcover forms mats of over six-feet long. Be on the look-out for Wedelia – it is not hard to spot.
Wedelia is originally from Central and South America. At a glance, you will first notice the daisy-like, one and one-half inch yellow flowers. These rise above the foliage noted to be hairy and up to a little under five inches long and two inches wide. The leaves are toothed and can be lobed with wedge-shaped bases.
The creeping habit of the plant allows it to root at the stem nodes wherever it touches the ground. Its very nature of forming dense thickets of plant mass pushes out native groundcovers in natural areas. In older or abandoned landscapes, Wedelia is often found surviving with no care. It may even be accidently introduced by well-meaning gardeners new to Florida.
Highly salt-tolerant and moderately drought-tolerant, Wedelia is not bothered by mowing as a control method – this likely encourages its spread. Even a freeze may temporarily knock it down only to rapidly re-sprout afterwards.
Wedelia is both a weed and a CATEGORY II Invasive plant which means, according to the Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council (FLEPPC), that “Invasive exotics that have increased in abundance or frequency but have not yet altered Florida plant communities to the extent shown by Category I species.
These species may become ranked Category I if ecological damage is demonstrated.” In addition, the UF/IFAS Assessment tool indicates its status as Invasive (No Uses) and is not recommended.
I have seen Wedelia at many public places and along roadside sites across Charlotte County – even down my own road! The best we can do with many invasive is suppression – eradication is nearly impossible. Suppression is part of any good Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan where we look at variety of techniques and methods ranging from cultural, mechanical and even least-toxic chemical control options.
There are many types of invasive plants out there in addition to Wedelia. Proper identification and management will help keep your yard clear of them! For more information on all types of invasive plants that might be in in your landscape, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 pm at 764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/2oHwtB3. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road.
Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 am and are available for questions. Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.