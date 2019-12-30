Today is one of the happiest and craziest days in my native Scotland – Hogmanay.
Literally translated, Hogmanay means “last day of the year.” Once midnight arrives, the streets fill with revelers, neighbors and friends and you all “first foot” – meaning you travel from house to house with a bottle with you (usually Scotch) and toast your hosts.
Sunrise on Jan. 1 comes around very quickly, and accompanied by a large headache!
Nonetheless, the past year has been seen off and the New Year ushered in in true high-spirited tradition. Wherever your celebrations take you tonight, have a wonderful and safe time, gather your friends and family close and welcome in the New Year with usual hope and promise for a better year to come. My wish for 2020 is for a united country, where we talk and respect one another. We may not always agree, but a recent Facebook phrase that got passed around over the past week resonated deeply with me.
It said; “Apologizing for difference in opinion is not weakness. It’s a sign that friendship is more important than disagreement”. So, there you have my New Year resolution. Hope you all manage to stick to yours too!
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs starting in January to showcase what’s here and on offer. Starting back every Friday from Jan. 24, 2020 to May 8, 2020, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m., for the boat/trolley combo and 4.30 p.m., for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company.
Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations.
Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11.30 a.m., starting Jan. 14, until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment.
The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W Marion Avenue Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Jan. 11, we shall be returning to Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for our January Citywide Garage Sale. Spaces are now available for $15 (one parking spaces allocated per person – one for goods, one for car).
Additional space available also. Pre-registration for this market (8 a.m.-noon) is required by calling 941-639-3720.
Also, mark your calendars for our Jan. 12 retro 70’s night on the great lawn of the Tiki at the Fourpoints as we present the greatest ABBA tribute band – Dancing Dream for a live concert featuring the great music of ABBA. At 5 p.m., we start with a 70’s/80’s disco before Dancing Dream, take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, however do you want the true VIP experience? Limited seats will be offered, close to the stage and dance floor, at tables, will water service so you can enjoy the fun, dress up and have your food and beverage brought directly to you! All for only $25. To reserve a VIP seat, either visit the Chamber Store at www.puntagordachamber.com or call us during office hours at 941 639 3720. If “you still hear the drums” and think “the winner takes it all”, this show is for you!
Please also mark Jan. 13- Jan. 30, 2020 for the 2020 Plein Air Arts Festival in Punta Gorda. The Visual Arts Center, the Punta Gorda Mural Society and ourselves have gotten together to promote a two-week program made up of multiple parts. One of the highlights for us will be the January Wine Walk on Jan. 16, when at least ten artists will be hanging round the downtown area, painting what they see as part of the fun that evening.
Grab your $10 wristband from the PG Chamber and enjoy the evening’s festivities, stores, restaurants and artists. The Festival will terminate on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., with a mural rendering auction and reception at the Visual Arts Center, where you can bid “literally” on pieces of Punta Gorda history. Tickets are $20 and available at www.visualart center.org
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
