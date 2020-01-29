(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 25, 1980 through Feb. 10, 1980)
Ponce De Leon festival coming to Charlotte County
Charlotte County: Get ready! You are about to be swept into the time of Gallantry and Gaiety; of Conquistadors and Coquettes; of Pageantry and Revelry. The Ponce de Leon festival is about to go into full swing. Thanks to the efforts of Les Wilcox, Dr. Joseph Maggiore, the Youth Museum Board and various organizations in the area, the first annual Ponce de Leon Festival promises to be biggest coordinated events of the year. Complete with golfing, tennis, fish tournaments, a parade, fish fry and even a fashion show topped off with a special award dance, the festival will have something for everyone. Almost every major county organization has contributed to the anticipated success of the festival, the Conquistadors among others. They are scheduled to accompany Herb (Ponce de Leon) Dorsett during his landing landing at Fishermen's Village on Feb. 23. Vernon Peeples of the Historical Society is going to be on Ponce de Leon's boat as well as several dignitaries. This very special event will soon be the talk of the town.
Tel-Med System operating for Charlotte Residents
The Tel-Med System, a library of tape-recorded health messages, is now in operation at the Charlotte Cultural Center. Any person can dial 629-8000 and request any of the following tapes: Arthritis- Rheumatism; Home Care of the Patient; Children; Dental Health; Diabetes; Digestive System; Drug Abuse; Eye Care and Hearing; First Aid; General; Heart; Mental Health; Nutrition; Physical Fitness; Pregnancy; Public Health; Public Information; Respiration; Shin Disorders; Smoking.
U.S. four lane project is under way
The four-lane conversion of 3.5 miles of U.S. 41 South of Punta Gorda "is coming along very well." This is according to Couch Construction Co. President Quinn Flowers.
Groundbreaking for Banyan Point Condominiums
Punta Gorda Isles, Inc. held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Banyan Point Condominiums in Punta Gorda Wednesday. They also honored Johnny Brown. Other officials present were Rev. Harold Brown, Wallace Hinslow, president of PGI, INC. Properties, and Al Johns chairman of the Board for PGI. There will there will be 108 two-bedroom, two-bath condo units in the project when it is completed.
Phipps, Johnson won PG City Council re-elections in landslide
Charles Phipps and C.R. "Tiny" Johnson walked into this morning's city council meeting. They were secure in the knowledge that it would not be their last meeting in the position. The two incumbents surprised their challengers yesterday by gaining more than two-to-one margin of victory for their re-election.
It has now been nearly three months...
It has now been nearly three months since 63 Americans were taken hostage in a terrorist attack on America's Embassy in Tehran, Iran. For the 50 hostages that remain, there seems to be no greater hope of release now than on the the day they were captured. Despite coming and going of several developments which promised to be helpful to the United States position in the crisis, nothing has happened. Regardless how much pressure the United Nations or the Islamic Council puts on Iran, there is no progress. How long can and will it last?
Vehicle inspection fees to rise from $3 To $5
Charlotte County Commissioners this week voted to approve an increase of $2 in the motor vehicle inspection fee. This raises the charge from $3 to $5, Motor Vehicle Inspection Director, Jack Davis stated.
Lombardo's Royal Canadians to perform at auditorium
Guy Lombardo's Royal Canadians will return to the Charlotte County Celebrity Series at the Civic Center in Punta Gorda this Saturday, for the fourth time, at the Civic Center. The orchestra will be under direction of Bill Lombardo. The dance orchestra will be presented by Lebert Lombardo, trumpet virtuoso. Lebert is a brother of Guy Lombardo, who founded the Royal Canadians in the 1920s in London, Ontario. After early successes in Cleveland and Chicago, the Royal Canadians signed in at the Roosevelt Grill in New York.
Compiled by Janine H. Smith. Email: janinehs1@comcast.net
