In the Disney movie “Alice in Wonderland,” sweet little Alice stumbles upon a tea party that appears to have an abundance of tea, sugar, bread and butter, and, indeed, room. The table is surrounded by empty chairs. But she is promptly told that there is in fact, “No room! No room!”
I cannot imagine a party of any kind where someone should be excluded, especially not Alice.
At United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC), our work is solely focused on ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and we want her to have a seat at our table. We want you to join us, too. We need everyone at the table to make a true difference in Charlotte County.
Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1, and we are asking for you to help us reach our goals and our vision of a community where families are able to reach their full potential. We are thrilled to announce a $10,700 matching gift this Giving Tuesday from Dr. and Mrs. William Wood, Florida Power & Light and an anonymous donor. Your donation of any size will be matched, making even more room at the table for ALICE.
If you haven’t met ALICE yet, she isn’t a young girl in a blue frock and white pinafore. She is a hard-working single mother of three. Or he’s a husband and father working three part-time jobs, living paycheck-to-paycheck. You’ve met them, whether at your doctor’s office or at the grocery store.
ALICE families work hard — often multiple jobs — but still struggle to afford even their most basic needs, including housing, food, transportation, childcare and health care. Their struggles have only increased this year. But you have been there with us every step of the way, offering ALICE support and hope.
You were there with us when we …
• Put families first, supporting Season of Sharing so that struggling households could continue to make their utility, rent and/or mortgage payments.
• Put students first, donating, and even hand-sewing, face masks for students in elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools across the county.
• Put health and well-being first, donating needed items on the Day of Caring for local not-for-profit agencies who stepped up to the challenge of COVID-19 instead of backing down.
You have been with us every step of the way on this journey we will all look back on as the Year of the Pandemic. There isn’t a life that wasn’t affected, including yours. But through the concern, the confusion and the chaos, you walked this journey with us to ensure that our community would come out of this year stronger than ever.
With you at the table with us, we can make room for ALICE. Every gift will be doubled up to $10,700 this Giving Tuesday and will help us reach our goals and our vision of a community where families are able to reach their full potential.
You may donate online at www.unitedwayccfl.org/2020-giving-tuesday.
Thank you in advance for your generosity. Wishing the happiest of holidays to you and yours.
For more information, please visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/2020-giving-tuesday or call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539. Mission: Mobilizing the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty. Angie Matthiessen is the executive director of United Way of Charlotte County. She can be reached at director@unitedwayccfl.org.
