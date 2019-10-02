The City of Punta Gorda launched Alert Punta Gorda on Tuesday. This allows residents to sign up for emergency notifications. Residents can subscribe now for public safety alerts regarding hurricanes, critical threats, evacuation, and other important emergency information from Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments. To sign up to join Alert Punta Gorda visit https://bit.ly/2mnlBqZ.
City Council is requesting public input on three discussion items at today’s 9 a.m. meeting. The first is the PLAN Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan Draft. Dover Kohl presented the draft at a public meeting on Aug. 21. Since that time, the public has been able to comment on the plan directly to the firm. In order to provide additional opportunities for the public to weigh in, City Council will conduct public input sessions both today and on Oct. 16, prior to consideration of its adoption in the November/December timeframe. The plan can be viewed in its entirety at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/citywide-master-plan. The second is the Gilchrist Park Activity Center Feasibility Report. On Sept. 3, Dover Kohl provided the city with the feasibility report regarding four options to consider pertaining to the Punta Gorda Boat Club and Bayfront Center. The consultant recommended renovation of both facilities as the most preferred approach at this time. The public is encouraged to offer feedback at today’s council meeting. The report can be viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-manager/gilchrist-park-activity-center. Finally, the council will review the Climate Adaptation Plan Update. In 2018, the city applied for and received the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 2018-2019 Florida Resilient Coastlines: Resiliency Planning grant, administered by FDEP. The city contracted with Taylor Engineering, Inc. in February to conduct a vulnerability analysis for city-owned critical infrastructure and prepare an addendum to the 2009 City of Punta Gorda Adaptation Plan with a Living Shoreline Element. The 2019 City of Punta Gorda Adaptation Plan Update is an addendum to the 2009 Plan. The plan will be presented at today’s City Council Meeting and at the Oct. 23 Planning Commission meeting. The plan can be viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-manager/climate-adaptation-plan.
Election season is here and the City Code has a few regulations regarding political signs. Political signs are not permitted in the public right of way, public water canals or on other public property or on any utility pole or tree, except within specified proximity of polling places on election day, under rules utilized by the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. Signs are limited to one per candidate or issue on any single parcel. Signs may located on private property, with permission of the owner. Signs cannot exceed 32 square feet in area per side and 6 feet in height. Signs shall be removed within five days (Nov. 10) after the election. Also in regards to the November election Vote By Mail ballots for the 2019 City General Election were mailed to approximately 3,200 voters on Sept. 26. The deadline for voters to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Contact the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-833-5400.
