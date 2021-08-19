Dunk local notables, have a photo taken with wildlife, listen to music, and watch kids play carnival games Saturday at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda.
The event, which runs from noon until 4 p.m., is a fundraiser to help Peace River Wildlife Center feed its many animals — whose food bill is a whopping $90,000 per year, said executive director Callie Stahl.
Admission to the Saturday event is $10. Everyone will receive a wristband, entitling the wearer to a hot dog, drink and chips, plus a complimentary photo with one of the wildlife center's "ambassadors," Stahl said.
The PRWC's ambassadors include Luna, the leucistic screech owl, and Bella, the great horned owl.
Mementos bearing the likeness of the center's residents, plus books, guides and other items can be purchased at the gift shop, which will remain open during the carnival.
There will also be music by local musicians Tin Can Tourists and Terry Dotson, she said.
The Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers will have a booth at the park, featuring "an alligator, reptiles and nonvenomous snakes," Stahl said.
Those unable to attend the Saturday event can give online at www.peaceriverwildlife.org, or on its Facebook page beginning Friday and running through Sunday, she said.
"An anonymous donor has pledged $25,000 in matching funds," Stahl added. "Even if we raise less than that, we will still get the $25,000."
Now about the "dunkees" in the tank pool: They will include Stahl, veterinarian Dr. Robin Jenkins, board president Jerry Jones, program director David Hayes, and Nanette (Nan) Leonard, a publicist, executive director of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, Fresh Jersey Tomatoes founder, and Riley Award recipient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.