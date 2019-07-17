PUNTA GORDA — He looked still and calm.
Except for his smacking lips and twitching flippers, the gentle manatee didn't move much.
But he was healthy, and just waiting patiently to return home.
The manatee known as, Airstream, to SeaWorld personnel or "Manatee #1901" in state records, was carried off a trailer by 14 rescue team members and biologists to be released into Charlotte Harbor from Ponce De Leon Park Wednesday morning.
The animal was initially named "Bubs" by a resident who spotted him in the canal earlier this year.
The manatee was rescued in January by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff members and volunteers from a shallow Punta Gorda canal in a mobile home park. He was originally spotted by Trina Talbakov, 31, who saw the lethargic mammal she later nicknamed "Bubs" surface in the brackish canal behind her home. Bubs was transported to the rescue and rehabilitation group at SeaWorld Orlando.
In January, Bubs was relatively thin for a manatee — 595 pounds — and suffered from cold stress, showing signs of pneumonia and intestinal issues, according to Molly Martony, a veterinarian resident at SeaWorld Orlando's animal rescue and rehabilitation program.
There were no indications of a watercraft strike, according to Denise Boyd, a research associate for FWC.
"I'm glad he's home," Talbakov said, searching along to water to see where the manatee went. She pointed to the left side of the water, which a ways down connects to the canal behind her home. "If he's going that way, I will see him again."
"He was very sweet and inquisitive with veterinary staff," Martony said. "They all have their individual personalities, this one was easy-going."
Bubs started out in the hospital pool so veterinarians could administer treatment. Once stable, he was transferred to a normal pool and fed a steady diet of romaine lettuce, gaining over 200 pounds. "We want to simulate a normal environment," Martony said, while helping the animal regain strength to return to the wild.
The manatee was also a medical anomaly, according to Maggie Mariolis, a member of the rescue team at SeaWorld. Upon rescue, Bubs came in with significant wounds that the team used to distinguish the animal from other manatees. The team expected the manatee to have scar tissue, but Bubs healed with fresh skin. "He didn't have a pattern," Mariolis said, with the team having to double-check if this was the right manatee.
SeaWorld Orlando's rescue and rehabilitation program currently has 16 manatees being treated, according to Mariolis.
The manatee returned to his home waters 185 pounds heavier and healthy.
"For me, these are the highlights," Boyd said. "It takes a lot of people (to rehabilitate these animals)." Boyd estimates up to 50 people worked as a team, including biologists, rescue personnel, veterinarians and citizens, to save Bubs.
Bubs was the first manatee rescue this year in Florida.
FWC has so far rescued 45 manatees this year, and rescued 135 in 2018. Last year, SeaWorld rescued 72 manatees, which was a record year for them.
As of Wednesday, there have been 324 reported manatee deaths to FWC, more than a fourth of these due to watercraft injuries. There were 444 total reported deaths in 2018 and 346 in 2017, according to the FWC.
Mariolis urges people to not interact with sick or injured manatees, as it will encourage the animals to approach humans and boats.
The public should report sick, injured or dead marine mammals and sea turtles to FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Dispatch is available on the hotline 24/7.
To read previous Sun coverage of Bubs the manatee, read his rescue story here and his update here.
