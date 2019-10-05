PORT CHARLOTTE — In times of sadness, it helps to find a ray of hope.
The community came together Saturday for a Celebration of Life to benefit the family of Khyler Edman, 15. Khyler died defending his home and 5-year-old sister on Sept. 26, according to authorities.
Hundreds of residents at Harbour Heights Park enjoyed freshly grilled burgers, music, bouncehouses and a raffle, with all proceeds benefiting Khyler’s family.
Some attendees didn’t even know the family before the tragedy, but were touched by the story.
“It’s definitely something that makes you think,” said Kicking Asphalt president Phil Hansen, who lives in the same neighborhood where Kyhler’s family has a home on Starlite Lane. He encouraged Kicking Asphalt, motorcycle riders, to come to the event and to support the family.
Meanwhile, Celebration of Life grillmaster Tim Boff didn’t know the family, but related to its deep pain. “I lost my brother when he was 12 and I was eight,” he said. “It was unreal ... my heart goes out to (Khyler’s sister). I’m still going through it.”
“It’s heart-breaking,” said 11th grade Charlotte High School student Gianna Montgomery, at the event’s raffle table. “It could happen to anybody.”
The special benefit was organized by family friend Crystal Stone and took place at the Harbour Heights Civic Center in Port Charlotte.
“As a community, it needed to happen,” Stone said. “It takes the stress off of (the family); the work is worth every minute.”
“This touched a lot of people,” said raffle organizer Heather Vuolo. But the event, especially raffle items, came together with donations from the community. “Thank you to the whole community, this wouldn’t be possible without them.”
Only 40 minutes into the event, raffle organizer Ashley Parolisi estimated raising at least $2,000.
The money will help Edman’s mother and sister get a new home, and not worry about “reliving this horrific event,” according to the family’s GoFundMe page.
A fake GoFundMe account was opened claiming to benefit Khyler’s family, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page Saturday morning. The account has since been taken down.
The official GoFundMe benefiting Khyler’s family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/yvad3z-funeral-expense. As of Saturday, the campaign had surpassed its $25,000 goal at $84,000.
The campaign’s organizer, Crystal Stone, can be reached by email at crystal.infinityinc@gmail.com for any other offers of assistance.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Edman deceased in his Starlite Lane home while canvassing the area after arresting Port Charlotte resident Ryan Cole, 27. CCSO investigators believe Cole received injuries inside the residence during a violent encounter.
Cole is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail and is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.