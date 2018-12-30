ENGLEWOOD — Bill Truex knows more must be done for homeowners when it comes to dealing with contractors who don’t get the job done.
Truex is not only a Charlotte County commissioner, but he has been licensed in the construction industry since 1992. He and his wife started Truex Preferred Construction in Englewood in 2005. Truex has been active in the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, serving as its president 2010. In October, he was installed as president of statewide Florida Home Builders Association.
With those credentials, Truex says builders who take money from the elderly and other new homeowners and don’t complete the job make it difficult for honest contractors and subcontractors in the industry.
For two months, Truex received complaints from some of the 55 bewildered homeowners who gave deposits and bank draws to HD Custom Homes and were left with unfinished houses in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Homeowners and subcontractors estimate owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden took about $10 million in deposits and services before abruptly closing their Englewood model homes.
Now homeowners who already paid HD Custom Homes learned they have thousands in liens from unpaid subcontractors that Dukes allegedly repeatedly told banks were paid. Armed with paperwork showing they’ve already paid HD Custom Homes, customers filed complaints with numerous agencies including the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, North Port Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office, FBI, the IRS and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Harden surrendered his contractor’s license in early December, listed his Englewood home for sale and purportedly moved to Alabama. Dukes still has a valid real estate and broker’s license. They also had an HD Homes website soliciting new customers.
“Our company is out of business,” said Stephen Dukes on Friday in an interview with the Sun. “A lot of customers have reached out to me. I talk to some of them daily. All they have to do is reach out.”
Dukes wouldn’t say why he won’t return money to customers whose homes he has not finished.
In a Dec. 6 letter to the Charlotte County Construction Industry Licensing Board, Harden wrote the cost of supplies went up causing an issue with completing construction.
Some angry HD Homes customers — including Beth Piper whose left with an unfinished home — don’t buy that explanation.
“We were repeatedly threatened by HD Custom Homes to pay thousands of dollars for things we didn’t get,” she said. “Then we find out that these men built their own fancy houses. They went on vacations and cruises. Their wives who were part of the business loved to go on shopping trips. This was done with our life savings.”
Truex is now consulting for some homeowners left with damages from HD Custom Homes. Truex says he’s not trying to make money from the homeowners, but is guiding them to credible subcontractors and builders to complete the building projects.
“What’s happened to these people is horrific,” Truex said. “There needs to be some real changes in our industry. I am working with Sen. (Ben) Albritton, (Rep.) Michael Grant and (newly elected State Attorney) Amira Fox to strengthen the state statutes.”
Truex wants to form a local task force to combat contractor crimes and other illegal activity.
“One of the things that law enforcement throughout Florida has to do is train their people,” Truex said. “When a person calls the police or sheriff’s department and someone from the road patrol responds, the response is often that it’s a civil matter. Well, fraud or extortion is not civil, it’s criminal. The homeowner should keep asking for a supervisor or someone in charge of economic crimes or crimes against the elderly if it’s applicable. The training is crucial to law enforcement and helps the victims move their cases along. In many instances, the homeowners need a police report to proceed in court or to get restitution. Every agency should have an economic crime division.”
Some homeowners have received word from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office that their case wasn’t fraudulent under the criminal codes, but was instead a civil matter. They will have to take HD Custom Homes to civil court to try to get their money back and to qualify for the state victim’s fund regulated by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Truex said more money needs to be put in the victims’ recovery fund. Right now $1 from every permit goes into a fund for those victimized by contractors. Truex said more homeowners need to be educated on the fund and the tedious process to qualify for reimbursement from the victims’ fund.
“There needs to be more teeth in the law,” Truex said. “There has to be easier ways to enforce these laws. The Department of Business and Regulation isn’t doing enough enforcement when the board learns there are ongoing issues with the same builder. By the time they get all of the information, the builder can already be shut down or file for bankruptcy. It leaves the homeowners with unfinished houses and little hope that anything will happen to get their money back or that the builder will be held accountable. I’ve seen this happen several times with unscrupulous builders over the years.
“It has a bad impact on the construction industry,” he said. “It wrecks the trust people have for builders. It also drives up costs. One subcontractor will be hired out from a builder, but then the job will be underbid. The sub doesn’t get paid and the bad builder says there’s not enough money to complete the home.”
Truex said banks also have to be made more responsible. He’s heard some local banks paid HD Custom Homes for services and supplies, without verifying any work was done or permits pulled for some of the HD homes.
“The banks should be able to put money into an escrow account and pay the subcontractors directly,” he said. “The subcontractors need to stop being bullied. I know it’s expensive for banks to do it this way, but it protects the homeowner and the subs from liens, if the builder goes bankrupt or closes shop.”
Some homeowners want Charlotte County inspectors more involved in the process. Beth Piper, an angry HD Custom Homes customer, said the county commissioners should make it mandatory for the county’s inspectors to follow up on all permits that are open for an extended period with no inspections requested.
“There were several red flags that were ignored in the past two years,” Piper said. “I’m glad Commissioner Truex wants to form a task force. I believe he should talk to several of the people who are left with nothing after Matt Harden and Stephen Dukes took their money. These people would love to serve on a task force to help fix these issues. Right now in Florida the way the laws work, the builders are licensed to steal and that should never happen to anyone else ever again.”
