Can Charlotte County pickleball compete with big complexes in cities like Naples?
A roomful of aficionados left the county commission meeting Tuesday looking upbeat about their chances of getting financial support for their new complex in Punta Gorda.
“I felt reassured, and I have a very positive outlook,” said Gloria Reilly after the hearing. Reilly is secretary and treasurer of PicklePlex of Punta Gorda.
PicklePlex is asking the county for $400,000 to double the size of its complex, even before it’s built. The complex is just breaking ground on land leased from Florida Southwestern State College near I-75 and Airport Road. It is using private donations of $420,000 to build the first 16 courts with portable restrooms.
A line of players spoke to commissioners during public comment.
“We decided to buy a house here, largely due to pickleball,” Kjersten Hobbs told commissioners. To demonstrate the sport’s multi-generational appeal, she noted that she is 44, her husband is 48, and they play the game with her parents, 77 and 80.
Many spoke of their projects playing pickleball with young children in the county. The game was designed in the 1960s in the Pacific Northwest by a family that wanted something for all generations to play together. It is based on the rules of badminton, but uses a paddle and a whiffle ball.
“Pickleball is one of the main reasons we decide where to spend our time,” Jim and Peggy Green wrote from their winter home in Michigan.
Speakers made a point of emphasizing the economic benefit to the county as well as the physical and social benefit to themselves and their newly discovered social circle.
“This brings in incredible tourism dollars,” said Andrea Gately. “Punta Gorda is creeping behind very quickly...That’s more dollars out of Charlotte County that you’re not going to get.”
Organizers estimated the full economic impact of expanding pickleball in the county to be $5.7 million.
The need for more courts is not just because of pickleball’s exploding popularity, PicklePlex officers told commissioners. It turns out that 16 courts are not enough to attract the major tournaments, said PicklePlex Chairman Ted Kergeris. One Naples venue has 50 courts, he said. Each major tournament can generate up to $35,000, allowing the complex to earn the $80,000 a year it needs to operate. All of the organizers and officers are volunteers.
Commissioner Bill Truex said he liked the idea that future maintenance of the complex is not the responsibility of the county.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo warned the pickleballers that the county has many obligations.
“We’re under pressure to deliver on other capital projects, and this is a big ‘ask,’” he said.
Other commissioners asked for legal reassurance that the county can dedicate taxpayer money to benefit the private group.
PicklePlex has found a way to deal with this. The complex-to-be is located on land leased by FSW, which is a public institution. County lawyers told commissioners they will be reviewing the lease to make sure taxpayer funds would be going to a public endeavor.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he supported the project, particularly if it can be funded by sales tax dollars rather than the general fund.
“This is such an outstanding project,” he said. “The return on investment that we would make is certainly significant.”
Not everyone in the crowded hearing room believes the public should support this sport.
“It’s my tax dollars, the home owners’ tax dollars,” said resident Joan Fischer. “I don’t know why we should contribute to this. I think they can raise more money.”
Another resident, David Kesselring, said first, “Kudos to the pickleball enthusiasts,” but added, “why use tax payer dollars to draw more people to Charlotte County when we already have too many?”
As a governmental minimalist, he added, “It is not within the scope of American government to fund hobbies.”
Comissioners Stephen R. Deutsch asked Community Services Director Tommy Scott how many pickleball courts the county is planning to build in the future. Scott said the county has no set number, and it currently re-purposes tennis courts for pickleball players, even though pickleball courts are much smaller.
The county is not trying to provide tournament space, Scott said, but to provide access to the sport in all sections of the county.
Players in attendance said they are willing to travel nearly an hour from Englewood to play in Punta Gorda. The first and only dedicated pickleball courts are at Gilchrist Park, where players stack up in line, waiting for an open court, said Reilly.
