Blood drive
Key Agency will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of the business, 1201 S McCall Road, Englewood. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be there. There will be free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors, along with a free OneBlood T-shirt, a coupon for Culvers, and a wellness check. Please bring photo ID. Visit www.OneBlood.org/donate-now and use the sponsor code 11246.
St. David’s jubilee center
St. David’s Jubilee Center of Englewood announced its free Clothes Closet will reopen June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of our volunteers, no clients may enter the building. Please ring the doorbell at the ramp to alert volunteer, and complete the form outside. The volunteer will fill the order and bring clothes outside.
The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. Bring a photo ID or a copy of your power or water bill showing a current Englewood address to receive food. Each family will receive a box of food based on the number of members in their household and if the family has children. Also available are hygiene products, paper goods, and toiletries. Bread and pastries donated by Publix are given out daily to those in need.
The Jubilee Center will begin accepting gently used, laundered summer clothing and shoe donations from 9-10 a.m. June 23 for clients. Donations are limited to two sealed plastic bags of clothing per household donation. Men’s gym shoes size 10-10½ and mens jeans size 30-34 are greatly needed. For more information, call 941-681-3550.
Meet the tax man
Charlotte County Tax Collector motor services agencies located in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock and Englewood are accepting appointments for services that cannot be provided online, by telephone, drop box or by mail. Visit taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov to conduct transactions online or to schedule a required in-person appointment. All customers are asked to wear a face mask or cloth face covering and observe social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance from others while inside the agency offices. For information, call 941-743-1350.
Sarasota County Tax Collector Mid-County Service Center has reopened for limited driver’s license transactions that cannot be completed online. The office is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and appointments are required by calling 941-861-8300, option 2. Customers will be asked a series of health questions before entering the office. Anyone experiencing a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will have their appointment rescheduled. Only the person completing the transaction will be able to enter the office. A face covering is required for service. For more info, go to sarasotataxcollector.com.
Therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Legacy Trail meeting
All are invited to join a virtual meeting on the Legacy Trail's North Port Connector from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 25 via the Zoom online platform. Sharon Donovan from the Friends of the Legacy trail will present maps and provide updated information for the overall plan to bring the Legacy Trail into North Port. The idea to transform the CSX railroad line from Venice to Sarasota into a biking, walking, and rollerblading trail began in the early 1990’s and the trail continues to expand with plans to extend it north further into Sarasota and south into North Port. Participants may ask questions. Alice White will serve as moderator. To register and receive the ZOOM link for the meeting, go to: www.mobilize.us/sarasotacountydec/event/280704/, or call 941-468-2486.
Football camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present a One Dream, One Team free youth football camp at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Camp sessions for boys and girls aged 5-9 are 6-8 p.m. June 16 and June 18. Sessions for ages 10-14 are 6-8 p.m. June 23-25. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. Camp sessions are June 20 and June 27. Sessions for skilled position players are July 11 and July 18. All sessions are 10 a.m.-noon at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp.
The new dates announced this week are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. The dates were pushed back over concerns surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them.
The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856.
Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.